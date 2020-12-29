Technology News
OnePlus 9 Series May Not Include Periscope Lens, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 9 series is reported to include three phones next year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 December 2020 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: PhoneArena

OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in March next year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The phone is expected to feature a 120Hz display panel
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup

OnePlus 9 smartphones may not come with periscope lens. The OnePlus 9 range is expected sometime in the first quarter of 2021. This time around, the company is expected to introduce three models in the lineup that may include the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models, and a third model that could be called OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite. The two premium phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Leaks have surfaced to suggest camera details as well, and a fresh one claims that the OnePlus 9 series will not include a periscope lens.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share that the OnePlus 9 series will include normal telephoto lens and not periscope lens. This limits the zooming capabilities of the phones, and there is no understanding of why OnePlus has chosen to leave out a periscope lens that was seen on several phones this year. The tipster is unsure whether it's a supply chain issue or something else but claims that next year, fewer phones will integrate the camera lens technology on its phones.

The OnePlus 9 series is reported to come with Leica camera lenses instead. If true, this could mean that the upcoming phone series may get significant improvements in terms of photography, compared to its previous-generation phones. The vanilla OnePlus 9 model is may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It also reportedly includes a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle cine camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and f/3.4 lens.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, but OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Pro model is [expected to be the only one to come with IP68 rating and a quad camera setup at the back.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

