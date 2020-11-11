OnePlus 9 series is now said to have only two models. This new tip contradicts an earlier leak that suggested three new phones in the upcoming OnePlus 9 family. But it aligns with OnePlus' historical record of launching two flagship models in one go. However, OnePlus does bring a refresher to its annual flagships that it denotes with the letter “T”. For instance, the company brought the OnePlus 8T as an upgrade to the OnePlus 8 last month. Similarly, it had launched the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro as a mid-year refresher to the OnePlus 7 series in 2019.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym TechDroider on Twitter said that there was no third OnePlus 9 smartphone and the regular OnePlus 9 along with the OnePlus 9 Pro would debut in the middle of March next year. The latter part about the launch timing is also corroborated by a recent report that also hinted at a mid-March launch for the OnePlus 9 phones.

The new tip refutes the claim made by an article on Weibo that had speculated three OnePlus 9 models in the works. One of those was tipped to be called OnePlus 9 Ultra or OnePlus 9T.

The tipster has also claimed that while the OnePlus 9 will be available with model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119, the OnePlus 9 Pro is in the works with model numbers LE2120 and LE2127. Previously, the same tipster had tweeted saying that the OnePlus 9 would be available with a model number LE2110 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120.

Details about the OnePlus 9 series seem at an unsubstantiated stage at this moment. Thus, it's best to consider the ongoing rumours with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 9 series specifications (expected)

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus 9 series could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and feature up to 144Hz display. The new smartphones are also likely to have improved wired and wireless charging over the existing OnePlus phones. One of the OnePlus 9 series models is said to be in development with a codename ‘Lemonade' and have at least four distinct variants.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.