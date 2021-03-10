OnePlus 9 series launch date is confirmed to be March 23 and now company CEO Pete Lau has teased its camera performance on Twitter. The tweet comes with a couple of images to compare a conventional ultra-wide camera sensor with the ultra-wide sensor on a OnePlus 9 series phone. The tweet does not clarify which model of the series the image has been taken from, but judging from the Hasselblad branding, it seems to be the OnePlus 9 Pro as that is expected to be the only phone in the series to come with camera sensors in partnership with Hasselblad.

Lau tweeted two images of the same subject to show off the ultra-wide performance of the OnePlus 9 series. While the tweet does not mention the name of the phone, it does come with “Shot on OnePlus x Hasselblad” watermark on the bottom, which suggests that the picture has been taken with a OnePlus 9 Pro. The first image taken from a “conventional ultra-wide” shows distortion around the edges while the second image apparently taken from the ultra-wide camera on a OnePlus 9 series phone does not distort the image.

OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23 and the company is expected to announce three phones – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more budget-friendly option that could be called OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R (neither of the names have been confirmed). The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with Hasselblad branded cameras on the back as we saw in the latest teaser shared by the company.

As we move closer to the launch, the company is expected to tease more details about the OnePlus 9 series. However, there have been quite a lot of leaks in the past with the most recent being a Spigen site listing of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. Spigen is an accessory maker that offers protective cases for phones, tablets, laptops, and more, and the listings suggest that the third phone in the series will be called OnePlus 9E.

