  OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch

OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch

OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three phones namely, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 March 2021 13:01 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PeteLau

OnePlus 9 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro has Hasselblad branding on the rear camera module
  • OnePlus 9 series is expected to have three phones
  • OnePlus 9E was recently listed on Spigen’s website

OnePlus 9 series launch date is confirmed to be March 23 and now company CEO Pete Lau has teased its camera performance on Twitter. The tweet comes with a couple of images to compare a conventional ultra-wide camera sensor with the ultra-wide sensor on a OnePlus 9 series phone. The tweet does not clarify which model of the series the image has been taken from, but judging from the Hasselblad branding, it seems to be the OnePlus 9 Pro as that is expected to be the only phone in the series to come with camera sensors in partnership with Hasselblad.

Lau tweeted two images of the same subject to show off the ultra-wide performance of the OnePlus 9 series. While the tweet does not mention the name of the phone, it does come with “Shot on OnePlus x Hasselblad” watermark on the bottom, which suggests that the picture has been taken with a OnePlus 9 Pro. The first image taken from a “conventional ultra-wide” shows distortion around the edges while the second image apparently taken from the ultra-wide camera on a OnePlus 9 series phone does not distort the image.

OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23 and the company is expected to announce three phones – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a more budget-friendly option that could be called OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R (neither of the names have been confirmed). The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with Hasselblad branded cameras on the back as we saw in the latest teaser shared by the company.

As we move closer to the launch, the company is expected to tease more details about the OnePlus 9 series. However, there have been quite a lot of leaks in the past with the most recent being a Spigen site listing of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. Spigen is an accessory maker that offers protective cases for phones, tablets, laptops, and more, and the listings suggest that the third phone in the series will be called OnePlus 9E.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 series, Hasselblad
Vineet Washington
OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch
