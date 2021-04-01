OnePlus 9 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The latest OnePlus flagship was launched alongside the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus Watch last week. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and is on sale in all three colour options: Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a curved AMOLED display with a Smart 120Hz feature that delivers dynamic refresh rates. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries quad rear cameras that have software tweaks powered by Swedish medium format camera-maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, availability, sale offers

The OnePlus 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 69,999. The smartphone is available via Amazon and OnePlus.in. It is also on sale at OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

Sale offers for the OnePlus 9 Pro include a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount with SBI credit card transactions. Customers purchasing through the OnePlus.in site are also eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) on select American Express cards. There will also be 6TB cloud storage access for customers subscribing to OnePlus' Red Cable Life loyalty programme. Users can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to nine months on select bank cards.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 9 Pro runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid Display 2.0 AMOLED display with Smart 120Hz feature that dynamically changes the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz for better power utilisation. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 Freeform lens on top. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. You'll also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T wired and Warp Charge 50 wireless fast charging.

