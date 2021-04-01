Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 with SBI credit card transactions.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2021 13:36 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro debuted alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R phones last week

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is available through various online and offline channels
  • Customers can get 6TB of cloud storage access with the phone
  • OnePlus 9 Pro comes in two different variants and three colour options

OnePlus 9 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The latest OnePlus flagship was launched alongside the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus Watch last week. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and is on sale in all three colour options: Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a curved AMOLED display with a Smart 120Hz feature that delivers dynamic refresh rates. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries quad rear cameras that have software tweaks powered by Swedish medium format camera-maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, availability, sale offers

The OnePlus 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 69,999. The smartphone is available via Amazon and OnePlus.in. It is also on sale at OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

Sale offers for the OnePlus 9 Pro include a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount with SBI credit card transactions. Customers purchasing through the OnePlus.in site are also eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) on select American Express cards. There will also be 6TB cloud storage access for customers subscribing to OnePlus' Red Cable Life loyalty programme. Users can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to nine months on select bank cards.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 9 Pro runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid Display 2.0 AMOLED display with Smart 120Hz feature that dynamically changes the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz for better power utilisation. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 Freeform lens on top. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. You'll also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T wired and Warp Charge 50 wireless fast charging.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro price in India, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  2. Mi 11 Ultra Set to Launch in India on April 23, Registrations Go Live
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  4. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  5. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  6. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  8. PUBG Lite Is Ending Service and Player Support by May 29
  9. Oppo F19 Set to Debut in India on April 6, Specifications Revealed
  10. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  2. Realme 8 Pro Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Camera Optimisations in India
  3. Apple Updating Siri With 2 New Voices, to Remove Default Female or Male Voice in iOS
  4. Future Retail to Offer Quick Online Deliveries in Bet on E-Commerce
  5. Nokia Confirms Launch Event on April 8, G-Series and X-Series Phones Expected
  6. Twitter Fleets Now Lets Users Add GIFs and Twemojis
  7. Oppo F19 India Launch Set for April 6, Specifications Revealed on Sri Lanka Site
  8. PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
  9. TSMC Plans to Invest $100 Billion Over Next Three Years to Meet Chip Demand
  10. Microsoft's Cortana Virtual Assistant App for Android and iOS Discontinued
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com