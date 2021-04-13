OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issues have been reportedly fixed with the latest update that was released in India last week. A OnePlus executive shared on the official forum that update version 11.2.3.3 that was released in India has fixed the issue, adding that the “initial feedback has been positive”. A lot of OnePlus 9 Pro users were reporting overheating issues particularly when using the camera app and Gadgets 360 noticed this as well while reviewing the phone.

A OnePlus OxygenOS Product Lead shared on the OnePlus 9 Pro forum page that the company has acknowledged the overheating issue and the latest firmware update version 11.2.3.3 that was released in India last week fixes it. OnePlus 9 Pro users had been reporting overheating issues, particularly when using the Camera app. Several users have taken to the OnePlus community forum to complain about the issue and we noticed it as well while reviewing the phone.

The executive shared that the company has identified the underlying reasons behind the increase in temperature and that the initial feedback after the update has been positive. The product lead also said that this update will be rolled out to North American and European devices by the end of this week. Additionally, there will be a second OTA (over-the-air) update as well that will further improve the temperature and battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro. This update will be released in the coming weeks.

The feedback on the forum has been a mixed bag of results, as some users are reporting better performance while others haven't noticed any improvement after updating. Hopefully, the second OTA update will fix these issues once and for all. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to the company to enquire about the upcoming fix and we will update this article when we get a response.

OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update, according to OnePlus, extends the battery life of both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro by improving their power consumption performance, and includes improvements to enhance the experience of taking photos and recording videos as well. It does not upgrade the Android security patch though, which is still March 2021.

If you are facing overheating issues and have not yet updated to OxygenOS 11.2.3.3, the company recommends you do so. Head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check for the update. Since the update was released last week in India, it should be available to everyone using a OnePlus 9 or a OnePlus 9 Pro phone.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.