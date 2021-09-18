Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Users to Get XPan Mode to Recreate Hasselblad Camera-Like Photos

XPan Mode for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro comes with two focal lengths of 30mm and 45mm, allowing users to switch to panorama.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2021 11:44 IST
OnePlus 9 series users will get this new camera mode via a new update

Highlights
  • XPan Mode on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 utilises 65:24 aspect ratio
  • XPan Mode result is said to be an image of over 20-megapixel
  • Xpan Mode offers results in black and white as well as colour

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 users are now getting a new XPan Mode. This mode has been designed to replicate the experience of using Hasselblad's XPan camera, which provided the advantages of the 35mm format together with the ability to swiftly switch to full panorama without having to change the film. In XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 phones, once the shutter is pressed, the frozen picture will first appear as a film negative that then develop into a final image. It's said to offer new perspectives to pictures clicked on the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9.

Photos taken with XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 utilises a 65:24 aspect ratio, the same as the original Hasselblad XPan camera, OnePlus says. It comes with two focal lengths of 30mm and 45mm, similar to the XPan camera, allowing users to shoot panoramic images with a preview straight from the viewfinder on the OnePlus camera app. In addition, the images taken in the XPan Mode are cropped from the 48-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera instead of the default 12-megapixel mode. The result is said to be a high-resolution image of over 20 megapixels. XPan images feature 7,552x2,798 pixels resolution on 30mm and 7,872x2,916 pixels resolution on 45mm. The default colour of the image is based on the classic black and white film, however, it also offers colour mode.

XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 series opens in black and white, alluding to the tone and style of a classic black and white film used in XPan cameras. The colour mode is also said to be optimised with Hasselblad. OnePlus says users can switch between colour and black and white according to their preferences.

As mentioned, in XPan Mode the frozen picture after the shutter is pressed will first be presented as a negative film, developing into the image to be saved on your phone — an experience similar to traditional Hasselblad film cameras.

The new XPan Mode is likely rolling out for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 users via an OTA update. This update will be rolling out in phases and it could take a while before it reaches all users. It is recommended to check Settings manually for the update.

Comment
