OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records

OnePlus 9 Pro DisplayMate review is out and it scores an impressive A+ score by setting or matching 13 smartphone display performance records. It's been lauded for being “visually indistinguishable from perfect” for its colour accuracy, contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy, smallest change in peak luminance with the image content average picture level (APL) , and more. DisplayMate calls the OnePlus 9 Pro's display “an excellent top tier world class smartphone display” for its vivid colour mode and accurate DCI-P3 content.

DisplayMate says, “The OnePlus 9 Pro display delivers excellent image quality, has both natural sRGB and natural DCI-P3 modes and a vivid mode with a wide colour gamut, has high screen brightness and low reflectance, has good viewing angles, and is an all-around top performing smartphone display.” The AMOLED Wide Gamut Mode covers 139 percent of sRGB and 110 percent of DCI-P3, making OnePlus 9 Pro's display colour gamut one of the widest ever measured by DisplayMate.

OnePlus 9 Pro's OLED display performed very well in lab tests, with absolute colour accuracy and image content accuracy. The OnePlus 9 Pro's screen is brighter than OnePlus 8 Pro, having the ability to switch to different modes that prioritise either brightness or colour accuracy. To test the brightness, Auto Brightness was turned off and the High Brightness Mode was able to peak at 1,655 nits brightness.

The OnePlus 9 Pro display was also lauded for retaining colour gamut in bright indoor and outdoor lightning. It is said to have only 4.4 percent screen reflectance, making it one of the best measured by DisplayMate. OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3K resolution full-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The full review can be read on the DisplayMate site.

