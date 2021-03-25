Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records

OnePlus 9 Pro wide gamut mode covers 139 percent of sRGB and 110 percent of DCI-P3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 March 2021 11:50 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro is lauded for its colour accuracy and contrast accuracy

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro has screen reflectance of just 4.4 percent
  • The phone can peak at 1,655 nits brightness with auto settings off
  • OnePlus 9 Pro retains colour gamut in outdoor lightning as well

OnePlus 9 Pro DisplayMate review is out and it scores an impressive A+ score by setting or matching 13 smartphone display performance records. It's been lauded for being “visually indistinguishable from perfect” for its colour accuracy, contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy, smallest change in peak luminance with the image content average picture level (APL) , and more. DisplayMate calls the OnePlus 9 Pro's display “an excellent top tier world class smartphone display” for its vivid colour mode and accurate DCI-P3 content.

DisplayMate says, “The OnePlus 9 Pro display delivers excellent image quality, has both natural sRGB and natural DCI-P3 modes and a vivid mode with a wide colour gamut, has high screen brightness and low reflectance, has good viewing angles, and is an all-around top performing smartphone display.” The AMOLED Wide Gamut Mode covers 139 percent of sRGB and 110 percent of DCI-P3, making OnePlus 9 Pro's display colour gamut one of the widest ever measured by DisplayMate.

OnePlus 9 Pro's OLED display performed very well in lab tests, with absolute colour accuracy and image content accuracy. The OnePlus 9 Pro's screen is brighter than OnePlus 8 Pro, having the ability to switch to different modes that prioritise either brightness or colour accuracy. To test the brightness, Auto Brightness was turned off and the High Brightness Mode was able to peak at 1,655 nits brightness.

The OnePlus 9 Pro display was also lauded for retaining colour gamut in bright indoor and outdoor lightning. It is said to have only 4.4 percent screen reflectance, making it one of the best measured by DisplayMate. OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3K resolution full-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The full review can be read on the DisplayMate site.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus, DisplayMate
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
