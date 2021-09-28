Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro Running Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Instead of OxygenOS Reportedly Spotted

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 September 2021 13:41 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is reportedly receiving the update as a beta test
  • The beta update is reportedly available in Indonesia
  • Oppo and OnePlus are working on a unified operating system

OnePlus 9 Pro phone was reportedly spotted running Android 12-based ColorOS 12, replacing OxygenOS. After OnePlus and Oppo announced their merger, smartphones from OnePlus will be receiving a new unified operating system from 2022. However, it seems that the OnePlus 9 Pro unit was running a beta test version of the ColorOS 12 update, as per a screenshot shared by a user. OnePlus 9 Pro launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

An image purportedly showing the OnePlus 9 Pro running ColorOS 12 was shared by a Reddit user — spotted by MySmartPrice. However, the Reddit post is not visible anymore as it seems to have been deleted since. The shared screenshot shows the OnePlus 9 Pro with the model number LE2121 running Android 12 based ColorOS 12. The smartphone is likely an Indonesian unit. The update also seems to be a part of a beta test being conducted on the international variant of the flagship smartphone. There is no word on the official rollout of the new software update in the international market as of now.

OnePlus and Oppo announced earlier this month that they are joining forces to create a new unified operating system combining OxygenOS and ColorOS. The new operating system will be a part of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone series that is touted to release in 2022. OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO and Oppo CPO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the new operating system would keep the DNA of OxygenOS and get an upgraded overall experience.

Lau also mentioned that OnePlus devices will still get a "clean and lightweight" experience from the new operating system and support unlock bootloaders. Both OnePlus and Oppo are aiming to fully complete the integration process before the next major Android update in 2022.

Earlier this month, ColorOS 12 was announced along with the list of devices that will be receiving the update. OnePlus 9 series phones in China — that migrated to ColorOS a while ago — will be the first to receive the new update along with the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
