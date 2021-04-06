Technology News
  OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting ColorOS 11.2 Update With Assistive Ball and Flashback Key Features in China: Report

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting ColorOS 11.2 Update With Assistive Ball and Flashback Key Features in China: Report

OnePlus announced a switch to ColorOS from HydrogenOS in China in March.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 16:07 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting ColorOS 11.2 Update With Assistive Ball and Flashback Key Features in China: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series in China run ColorOS tailored for OnePlus smartphones

  • OnePlus 9 series gets a new design for Clear All button
  • ColorOS 11.2 update improves zoom capabilities of the smartphones
  • OnePlus 9 series ColorOS 11.2 update is 230MB in size

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are reportedly getting the ColorOS 11.2 update in China. The update brings Assistive Ball and Flashback Key features, along with optimisations in camera as well as improvement in system stability. OnePlus had announced that it will move on from HydrogenOS in China to ColorOS that will be tailored specifically for OnePlus smartphones in the country, starting with the OnePlus 9 series. The Chinese tech giant ships its phones with OxygenOS in the rest of the world.

As per a report by ITHome, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting the ColorOS 11.2 update that is based on Android 11 and is 230MB in size. It brings along the Assistive Ball feature that is a floating ball that allows the user to access features while using the handset with just one hand. There is also a Flashback Key feature that allows users to view key information after switching applications. There is also a feature related to OnePlus Watch that allows users to view key data through the OnePlus Health app.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in China are also receiving some system-level optimisations, as per the report. The update optimises the network delay of online games and improves latency. Other improvements include a new design of the Clear All button, optimisation in power consumption that increases battery life, and touch experience. There are also some optimisations in the camera department, including noise and colour of images clicked indoors, focus and video stability. The zoom capabilities, and ultra-wide-angle movement delay experience have also been increased. Reportedly, the update will be rolled out to masses in a couple of days.

OnePlus announced that it would move on from HydrogenOS to ColorOS starting with the OnePlus 9 series in China. As per a blog post on OnePlus Forum, this customised version of ColorOS is tailored specifically for OnePlus smartphones. Furthermore, OnePlus smartphones are also sold through Oppo online stores in China. Oppo and OnePlus are both owned by BBK Electronics.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus, ColorOS 11.2, ColorOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Flipkart to Deploy Electric Vehicles for Last-Mile Deliveries in India, Partners With EDEL by Mahindra Logistics

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting ColorOS 11.2 Update With Assistive Ball and Flashback Key Features in China: Report
