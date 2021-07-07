Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench

OnePlus has reportedly blacklisted specific apps to slow down workload on its CPU and GPU.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2021 17:43 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench

Geekbench says that it views OnePlus’ limiting mechanism as a form of benchmark manipulation

Highlights
  • OnePlus limiting mechanism detects apps like Firefox, Edge
  • Less popular apps like Lyft and Grubhub are not detected
  • Geekbench has delisted both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have been delisted from Geekbench after they were reported to tweak CPU and GPU performance. Both the phones pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the flagship SoC from the chipmaker. However, a fresh report claims that OnePlus is blacklisting few specific apps to slow down workloads, whereas offering full performance access to other apps, including benchmarking apps. While OnePlus might be blacklisting these apps to preserve battery, but it also makes the results via benchmarking apps less relevant.

AnandTech discovered discrepancies in app performances on OnePlus 9 Pro while reviewing the unit. This compelled AnandTech to dig further and it was found that few apps were deliberately kept away from the phone's fastest core, causing a slowdown in typical workload, including Web browsing. This newly discovered OnePlus' performance limiting mechanism detects apps like Chrome, Twitter, and “applies to pretty much everything that has any level of popularity in the Play Store.” This includes the whole of Google's app suite, all of Microsoft's Office apps, all popular social media apps, and any popular browser such as Firefox, Samsung Internet, or Microsoft Edge.

As mentioned, the limiting mechanism did not detect benchmarking apps, few popular games, and less popular alternatives to categories. For instance, the report says that Uber and Uber Eats are detected, Lyft and Grubhub were not.

Following this investigation, Geekbench has decided to delist the OnePlus 9 series from the Android Benchmark Chart. The benchmarking site tweeted, “It's disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behaviour. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We've delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android Benchmark chart.”

OnePlus is yet to offer any official statement on this. This comes after Realme was also accused of benchmark fudging. AnTuTu decided to ban Realme GT from its benchmarking platform for three months.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, Geekbench
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Band 6 Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launch Expected Soon

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  3. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Loki Episode 5 Recap: Purgatory, Alligator, and Cloud Villainy
  9. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  10. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Confirmed to Come With Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
  2. Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue in Five Years: Sensor Tower
  3. Simulation City: This Is Where Waymo Trains, Tests Its Autonomous Vehicles
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Reportedly Accused of Benchmark Manipulation; Delisted from Geekbench
  5. Huawei Band 6 Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Digital News Platform Who Challenged New IT Rules Not Granted Interim Protection by Delhi High Court
  7. Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected July Launch
  8. Twitter Is Working on New Concepts to Improve Privacy, Wants User Feedback for Development
  9. Flipkart Says It Eliminated Single-Use Plastic Packaging Throughout Supply Chain
  10. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Double Compliance Staff as Regulators Circle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com