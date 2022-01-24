OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are getting a new OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. The update brings a lot of features including some system-level optimisations, dark mode customisation, enhancements in Gallery, camera, and Canvas AOD as well as fixes to various issues. OnePlus says the latest update includes some region-specific features. The Chinese company has regularly been rolling out updates for these flagship smartphones since their launch. In the last update, OnePlus fixed all the remaining problems that were not solved in the updates before.

As per the announcement on the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in India, Europe and North America are receiving the update. The OnePlus 9 in India is receiving the software version LE2111_11_C.44, LE2115_11_C.44 in North America, and LE2113_11_C.44 in the European market. Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro is getting LE2121_11_C.44 in India, LE2125_11_C.44 in North America, and LE2123_11_C.44 in Europe.

OnePlus has revealed a common changelog for every region, however, it mentions that some features updates are only for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro phones in specific regions. The update brings system-level optimisations in icons, power consumption, smoothness of fingerprint unlocking, charging animation display, and notification bar. It also updates the January 2022 Android Security Patch, and brings three adjustable levels in the dark mode.

There have been some style additions in the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Scout, and Earphone Control Cards, along with some fixes in Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios. The Work Life Balance feature on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is now available to all users, and Work Life Balance 2.0 now “supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization”.

OnePlus has added the ability to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligent recognition of “best-quality pictures”, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones have got Canvas AOD bringing more personalised lock screen experience. There has been optimisation in software algorithm and improvement in face recognition. There has been some optimisations in the Camera app that allows for better response speed when taking videos, faster startup.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the company said. If you haven't received a notification about the update yet, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. It is advised to update your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and is put on charging.