  OnePlus Suspends Rollout of OxygenOS 12 Update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Over Major Bugs: Report

OnePlus Suspends Rollout of OxygenOS 12 Update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Over Major Bugs: Report

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro started receiving OxygenOS 12 update earlier this week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 December 2021 12:12 IST
OnePlus Suspends Rollout of OxygenOS 12 Update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Over Major Bugs: Report

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro were launched in India in March

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro users said OxygenOS 12 update was bug-riddled
  • The update reportedly didn't get promised features
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro among first smartphones to receive Android 12

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro's OxygenOS 12 update is being reportedly suspended till OnePlus fixes the bugs faced by users. The Chinese tech giant has also apparently issued a statement regarding the suspension of the rollout of the Android 12-based update. Many users reportedly complained that the update did not bring all the promised features while others said they saw many of the features being removed. The OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was rolled out for users earlier this week through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

As per a report by Android Police, OnePlus has mentioned that it is halting the rolling out of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 (review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (review). In a statement given to the publication, OnePlus stated "We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible." The publication mentions that OnePlus may soon re-release the update after fixing all the bugs that users have reported.

The update for the two OnePlus flagship phones that launched this year was rolled out to users earlier this week. The update from the Chinese tech giant makes it the third manufacturer to rollout Android 12-based, following Google and Samsung. The latter has also announced that it will also suspend rolling out One UI 4.0 update for its smartphones. The update from OnePlus brought a few changes to the interface, while adding system-level improvements and features. Users, who received the update, gained features like app hibernation, microphone, and camera indicators, as well as new "approximate" location permission.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced online that mentioned that the newly released OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was bug-riddled. Disappointed users mentioned that the update was extremely buggy, did not get promised features, and even had some of the features removed. Early adopters of the Android 12-based update mentioned they could not customise icons, status bar, battery icons, or turn the Google Feed off.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OxygenOS 12, OnePlus, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
