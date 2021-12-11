OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro's OxygenOS 12 update is being reportedly suspended till OnePlus fixes the bugs faced by users. The Chinese tech giant has also apparently issued a statement regarding the suspension of the rollout of the Android 12-based update. Many users reportedly complained that the update did not bring all the promised features while others said they saw many of the features being removed. The OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was rolled out for users earlier this week through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

As per a report by Android Police, OnePlus has mentioned that it is halting the rolling out of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 (review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (review). In a statement given to the publication, OnePlus stated "We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible." The publication mentions that OnePlus may soon re-release the update after fixing all the bugs that users have reported.

The update for the two OnePlus flagship phones that launched this year was rolled out to users earlier this week. The update from the Chinese tech giant makes it the third manufacturer to rollout Android 12-based, following Google and Samsung. The latter has also announced that it will also suspend rolling out One UI 4.0 update for its smartphones. The update from OnePlus brought a few changes to the interface, while adding system-level improvements and features. Users, who received the update, gained features like app hibernation, microphone, and camera indicators, as well as new "approximate" location permission.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced online that mentioned that the newly released OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was bug-riddled. Disappointed users mentioned that the update was extremely buggy, did not get promised features, and even had some of the features removed. Early adopters of the Android 12-based update mentioned they could not customise icons, status bar, battery icons, or turn the Google Feed off.