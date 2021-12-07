Technology News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 With OxygenOS 12 Update

OnePlus is the third manufacturer to update its smartphones to Android 12 after Google and Samsung.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 December 2021 11:33 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 With OxygenOS 12 Update

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the first OnePlus smartphones to receive the Android 12 update

Highlights
  • The update appears to be rolling out to OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users in India
  • OxygenOS still retains most of its design elements with this update
  • OnePlus has also added new features to various parts of OxygenOS

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have begun receiving the Android 12 update in the form of OxygenOS 12, making it the third major company to roll out the latest version of the operating system after Google and Samsung. In November, Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones received the Android 12 update with the company's One UI 4 interface. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have now joined the small list of smartphones running on Android 12. The update brings a few changes to the interface, while adding system-level improvements and features.

The upgrade to Android 12 is rolling out to users in the form of an over-the-air (OTA) update, as spotted by XDA Developers. OnePlus has not yet updated its official forums with a post detailing all the new changes with the update, but it is now rolling out to users in India in the form of a hefty 4.04GB update. Users might not see the update on their OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro immediately, as it could be rolling out in stages.

Users who want to update to OxygenOS 12 right away can back up their personal data and download the OTA update file for OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro. After downloading the package, click on the Settings icon > System > System Updates and tap the button on the top to choose Local Upgrade. Browse to the downloaded package to install the update.

As is the case with every major update, users might want to wait for the company to post the release thread on its forums to check for any known issues from users who have already updated. A handful of users have taken to a thread on the OnePlus forums to report issues with 5G connectivity after installing the update.

Users will gain access to features that Google has introduced with Android 12 such as app hibernation, microphone and camera indicators, as well as the new "approximate" location permission. Some of the improvements and additions to OxygenOS include three adjustable levels for the systemwide dark more, improvements to Cards on the Shelf (including new OnePlus Watch and Earphone Control Cards), and Work-Life Balance 2.0 with automatic work/ life mode switching and notification profiles.

OnePlus has also updated the gallery to allow switching layouts with a pinch gesture, with improvements to how image previews are cropped and picking the best pictures. Finally, users who have downloaded the update will also have access to better customisation on Canvas AOD, the company's always-on display service.

Following the decision to merge the OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS, there was speculation that the OxygenOS 12 update for users would bring several design changes when it was launched. However, the look and feel of OnePlus' familiar Android skin appear to have been retained. The report states that the unified operating system that draws from both Oppo's and OnePlus' Android skins will feature on the rumoured OnePlus 10 series and will arrive in the next major update for the company's existing smartphones.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OxygenOS 12, OnePlus, Android 12, OxygenOS Update, Android 12 update
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 With OxygenOS 12 Update
