OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro are among the first handsets to be compatible to receive the Android 12 beta 1 build, which was released earlier this week. OnePlus announced the rollout and all the details on how to update to the latest beta in a forum post soon after Google announced Android 12 beta. However, the company has now pulled the beta links as many users complained of bricking after updating to Android 12. OnePlus says that it is looking into the matter, but for now the update for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus is not available.

A OnePlus staff member commented on the same forum post that announced the Android 12 beta rollout for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 that the company has “temporarily removed the download links based on the feedback from users in this thread.” He added, “I'm sharing the feedback with the software team so they can look into it in the morning at HQ.” While the staff member did not offer details of the feedback received, the early comments section is filled with users complaining of bricking issues after updating to Android 12 beta.

Android Police's Max Weinbach has detailed a fix to this bricking issue if you were one of the early adopters to the Android 12 beta software. Users can opt for an EDL restore, meaning restoring your phone with a factory image using a Qualcomm chipset-level flash. This XDA Developers guide is a good reference point on how to restore the phone using EDL. Furthermore, he also warns users to make sure to unlock their phone's bootloader before installing the beta.

Its best to stay away from the Android 12 beta build for a while, till third-party OEMS iron out all the bumps. OnePlus has removed the links temporarily from its posts to prevent any other bricking problems on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 units. Other brands that are among the first to offer Android 12 beta-supported phones include Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, among others.