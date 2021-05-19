Technology News
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Android 12 Beta Links Pulled After Reports of Bricking: How to Fix

A OnePlus staff member said company has “temporarily removed the download links based on the feedback from users in this thread.”

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2021 14:18 IST
Android 12 beta update was announced at Google I/O conference

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 users are reporting of bricking
  • OnePlus users can restore their handsets using EDL restore
  • Users should stay away from downloading Android 12 beta for now

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro are among the first handsets to be compatible to receive the Android 12 beta 1 build, which was released earlier this week. OnePlus announced the rollout and all the details on how to update to the latest beta in a forum post soon after Google announced Android 12 beta. However, the company has now pulled the beta links as many users complained of bricking after updating to Android 12. OnePlus says that it is looking into the matter, but for now the update for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus is not available.

A OnePlus staff member commented on the same forum post that announced the Android 12 beta rollout for OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 that the company has “temporarily removed the download links based on the feedback from users in this thread.” He added, “I'm sharing the feedback with the software team so they can look into it in the morning at HQ.” While the staff member did not offer details of the feedback received, the early comments section is filled with users complaining of bricking issues after updating to Android 12 beta.

Android Police's Max Weinbach has detailed a fix to this bricking issue if you were one of the early adopters to the Android 12 beta software. Users can opt for an EDL restore, meaning restoring your phone with a factory image using a Qualcomm chipset-level flash. This XDA Developers guide is a good reference point on how to restore the phone using EDL. Furthermore, he also warns users to make sure to unlock their phone's bootloader before installing the beta.

Its best to stay away from the Android 12 beta build for a while, till third-party OEMS iron out all the bumps. OnePlus has removed the links temporarily from its posts to prevent any other bricking problems on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 units. Other brands that are among the first to offer Android 12 beta-supported phones include Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, among others.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus, Android 12, Android 12 Beta, Android

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus, Android 12, Android 12 Beta, Android
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google I/O 2021: Google, Samsung Team Up for Smartwatch OS Combining Wear OS and Tizen
WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens Get COVID-19 Vaccine Launched by Robin Hood Army

