OnePlus 9 series launch is set for today (March 23). The Chinese company is bringing the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphones alongside its affordable OnePlus 9R at today's event. Alongside the phones, the company is launching its much-anticipated OnePlus Watch that is marked by a circular design. OnePlus has continued its trend of revealing some details about its upcoming devices ahead of their formal debut. However, key specifications of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus Watch have also leaked online.

OnePlus 9 series launch livestream, India timings

The OnePlus 9 series launch will take place at 7:30pm IST (10am EDT or 2pm GMT) today. It will be livestreamed through OnePlus' official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can watch it live below:

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch price in India (expected)

OnePlus 9 series price in India is yet to be officially revealed. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details have surfaced online as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav. OnePlus 9 is expected to start at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone would also be available in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 54,999. In contrast, OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to go on sale at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, may debut at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 43,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Alongside the phones, OnePlus Watch is launching today that could be available at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 12,900), tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

OnePlus recently announced its partnership with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad that will help bring an upgraded camera experience on both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company also confirmed that both OnePlus 9 phones will come with its Warp Charge 50 Wireless and Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

The rumour mill has also leaked some major details about OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to recent leaks, OnePlus 9 will debut with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, while OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display. OnePlus 9 Pro is also teased to have up to 120Hz of dynamic screen refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 is expected to have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have all three sensors along with an additional 8-megapixel sensor. The phones are also speculated to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, OnePlus confirmed recently. You can also expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage on both models.

In terms of battery, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery. The phones are also expected to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box, with OxygenOS 11. However, the China version of OnePlus 9 series will come with Oppo's ColorOS 11.

OnePlus 9R specifications (expected)

Alongside the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R is confirmed to debut at today's launch event. The phone is expected to arrive initially in India and is teased to bring an affordable yet “robust flagship experience”. It is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and 90Hz display. The company is also teasing to offer some new gaming features through OnePlus 9R. Moreover, the phone was earlier expected to be released with the monikers of OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9E.

OnePlus Watch specifications (expected)

OnePlus Watch will be the last major announcement of today's launch and is by far the company's most anticipated devices. The smartwatch is speculated to have a circular dial and come with IP68-certified build. It is also rumoured to come with Warp Charge fast charging. Other specifications of OnePlus Watch could include a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) HD AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection, 402mAh battery, and GPS support. It is also rumoured to have a Cobalt Limited Edition with a special vegan leather strap.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.