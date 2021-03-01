Technology News
OnePlus 9 Series Announcement Teased for March 8, Launch Date Likely to Be Revealed

OnePlus 9 series is expected to comprise three smartphones – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 1 March 2021 19:04 IST
OnePlus India website has a dedicated page for the announcement

Highlights
  • OnePlus rumoured to launch new phones on March 23
  • New lineup may comprise an affordable OnePlus 9R model
  • OnePlus Watch expected to be launched alongside

OnePlus 9 Series is expected to launch in India sometime later this month. A dedicated webpage has been set up on the company's India website with the title “Moonshot.” The mysterious page doesn't reveal much, except notifying that OnePlus is expected to announce “something new” on March 8. Now, this might indicate that the OnePlus 9 lineup of smartphones could be announced on the date. On the other hand, it could also mean that the company will announce the actual launch date of the upcoming series on March 8. Some earlier reports hinted that the smartphones could be launched on March 23, or mid-March at the earliest.

The OnePlus “Moonshot” webpage doesn't give away much. On a stark black background, it shows a photo of the Earth, with the message, “Something new is on the horizon. Stay tuned, March 8.” You can enter your email address and subscribe for notifications. Once you enter an email ID and subscribe, however, OnePlus doesn't send any mail with information or teasers on the upcoming smartphone series – Gadgets 360 could verify independently. A fine-print disclaimer at the bottom of the page reads, “Subscribe to receive news, promotions and recommendations about OnePlus products and services from OnePlus, its agencies and partners.”

Apart from these, there's no mention of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series or OnePlus Watch that is expected to launch alongside later this month. So, it can be speculated that on March 8, the company will announce the launch date for the upcoming lineup of smartphones. On the other hand, previous leaks suggested that OnePlus 9 series could launch on March 23, or mid-March at the earliest. Hence, it could also be assumed that the company could announce the actual launch date on March 8. The company has remained tight-lipped on its social media channels as well.

OnePlus 9 series is expected to comprise three models – the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro, the vanilla OnePlus 9, and an affordable variant that could be called OnePlus 9R. Last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus Watch will be launched sometime early this year. Rumour mill suggests that the wearable could debut alongside the three new phones in March.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
