OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched at a virtual event on Tuesday after much anticipation and rumours. The new OnePlus flagships come with cameras powered by Swedish brand Hasselblad and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. OnePlus 9 is designed to be an upgrade to OnePlus 8T, while OnePlus 9 Pro comes as a successor to OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both come with 120Hz displays, though the Pro variant offers dynamic refresh rates through its Smart 120Hz feature — thanks to the LTPO display. In addition to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese company also brought OnePlus 9R to deliver an affordable yet flagship-like experience. It also launched the much-awaited OnePlus Watch, marked by a circular design and Warp Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch price in India

OnePlus 9 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. OnePlus Watch carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro debuted on Tuesday

Globally, the OnePlus 9 will be available at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 8GB +128GB storage model and EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model, OnePlus 9 Pro at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 77,400) for the 8GB+ 128GB storage model and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and the OnePlus Watch at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,700).

OnePlus 9 will be available for purchase in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options. OnePlus 9 Pro, in contrast, will be available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black shades. The Stellar Black colour option will feature a classic sandstone look and feel that debuted on OnePlus One originally. The two phones are available for pre-orders via the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 9R will go on sale in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options, with pre-orders slated to begin in April. OnePlus Watch will be available in a Stainless Steel case that has Midnight Black and Midnight Silver shades. It will also come in a Cobalt Limited Edition version that features a Cobalt Alloy case in Gold colour.

OnePlus 9 specifications

OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid Display AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is notably the same that was featured on OnePlus 8T last year and is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 9 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also a multi-layered cooling system called the OnePlus Cool Play.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 Freeform lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

OnePlus 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup

For selfies and video chats, OnePlus 9 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 9 has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an array of sensors that comprises an accelerometer, dual ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 9 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The North American and European versions of OnePlus 9 also comes with 15W Qi wireless charging.

OnePlus has provided dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. The phone measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro runs on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid Display 2.0 AMOLED display. The display is paired with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology that enables the Smart 120Hz feature. This helps reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent by automatically matching the refresh rate to the current user scenario — from 1Hz for viewing photos and reading text to 24Hz for watching movies and as high as 120Hz for smooth scrolling.

In addition to the Smart 120Hz feature, OnePlus 9 Pro has Hyper Touch support that increases touch responsive rate to 360Hz when playing mobile games. The proprietary feature currently supports title such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, and Brawl Stars.

Gamers on OnePlus 9 Pro can also leverage the OnePlus Cool Play that is built on the heat dissipation design available on OnePlus 8T, along with a larger vapour chamber, thicker graphite sheets, and a larger copper foil over last year's model.

OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS support. The camera setup also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle Freeform lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone also includes a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens and EIS support.

OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary camera at the back

On the storage front, OnePlus 9 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, laser sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging. The phone also comes with a charging adapter that can deliver up to 45W power using USB PD or PPS on other devices, including laptops and tablets. You'll also get an IP68-certified body for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and weighs 197 grams.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R also runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top — just like the OnePlus 9 flagships. It also comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartwatch comes with ‘seamless connection' support to let you receive voice calls and app notifications directly on your wrist. You can also adjust your OnePlus phone's settings through the wearable or it can double as a remote control if you have a OnePlus TV at your place. The company claims that the OnePlus Watch can even turn off the OnePlus TV 30 minutes after it detects that you are asleep or lower the volume of the TV when you get an incoming call on your connected phone.

For fitness enthusiasts, OnePlus Watch comes with over 110 workout modes. It can also automatically detect workouts such as jogging and running using inbuilt sensors.

OnePlus Watch also offers health-focussed features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. All this data can be monitored and tracked using the OnePlus Health app.

The company has provided Bluetooth and standalone GPS support on OnePlus Watch. There is also an IP68-certified build that comes along with 5ATM water resistance.

OnePlus Watch packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It is touted to deliver a week's battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in five minutes.

