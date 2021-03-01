OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three phones this time around – the regular OnePlus 9, the premium OnePlus 9 Pro, and another affordable model that is rumoured to be called OnePlus 9R. A new leak from a known tipster suggests that the company may also introduce OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 range, and all the products may be unveiled on March 23. Additionally, colour options of all the models in the OnePlus 9 series have also leaked online.

OnePlus 9 series launch timeline (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the OnePlus 9 series may launch on March 23. 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports separately that OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch may launch sometime in mid-March. This is the first leak to suggest that the OnePlus Watch is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus Watch was confirmed by CEO Pete Lau last year and back then he had said that it will launch sometime early next year. There's expected to be an OnePlus Watch RX version as well, and leaks in the past reveal a circular dial and Google Wear OS for the wearable.

OnePlus 9 series colour options (expected)

OxygenUpdater reports that colour options of some of the models in the OnePlus 9 range have been leaked via an Engineering mode APK. There may be T-Mobile variants of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and a Verizon model of OnePlus 9 was also spotted in the source code. OnePlus 9 Pro may be codenamed lemonadep and it is reported to come in Forest Green, Morning Mist, and Stellar Black colour options. OnePlus 9 Pro T-Mobile variant is tipped to be codenamed lemonadept and may come in a single Morning Mist colour.

Coming to OnePlus 9, the leak suggest that the phone may be codenamed lemonade and it is likely to come in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colour options. The OnePlus 9 T-Mobile version is reported to be condenamed lemonade and it is expected to be made available in Astral Black and Winter Mist colours only. Lastly, the report suggests that there may be a OnePlus 9 Verizon model as well, with a possible codename lemonade and it may be made available in Gloss Black and Gloss Gradient Purple colour options.

