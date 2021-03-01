Technology News
OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Tipped to Launch March 23, Colour Options Surface for Some of the Phones

OnePlus Watch is expected to come with a circular dial.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 March 2021 14:09 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro camera may carry Hasselblad branding

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 T-Mobile model may come in Astral Black, Winter Mist colours
  • OnePlus 9R is expected to be an affordable model in the range
  • OnePlus Watch may run on Google Wear OS

OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three phones this time around – the regular OnePlus 9, the premium OnePlus 9 Pro, and another affordable model that is rumoured to be called OnePlus 9R. A new leak from a known tipster suggests that the company may also introduce OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 range, and all the products may be unveiled on March 23. Additionally, colour options of all the models in the OnePlus 9 series have also leaked online.

OnePlus 9 series launch timeline (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the OnePlus 9 series may launch on March 23. 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, reports separately that OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch may launch sometime in mid-March. This is the first leak to suggest that the OnePlus Watch is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus Watch was confirmed by CEO Pete Lau last year and back then he had said that it will launch sometime early next year. There's expected to be an OnePlus Watch RX version as well, and leaks in the past reveal a circular dial and Google Wear OS for the wearable.

OnePlus 9 series colour options (expected)

OxygenUpdater reports that colour options of some of the models in the OnePlus 9 range have been leaked via an Engineering mode APK. There may be T-Mobile variants of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and a Verizon model of OnePlus 9 was also spotted in the source code. OnePlus 9 Pro may be codenamed lemonadep and it is reported to come in Forest Green, Morning Mist, and Stellar Black colour options. OnePlus 9 Pro T-Mobile variant is tipped to be codenamed lemonadept and may come in a single Morning Mist colour.

Coming to OnePlus 9, the leak suggest that the phone may be codenamed lemonade and it is likely to come in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colour options. The OnePlus 9 T-Mobile version is reported to be condenamed lemonade and it is expected to be made available in Astral Black and Winter Mist colours only. Lastly, the report suggests that there may be a OnePlus 9 Verizon model as well, with a possible codename lemonade and it may be made available in Gloss Black and Gloss Gradient Purple colour options.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
