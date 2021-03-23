Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

OnePlus 9 series will come with three phones with the OnePlus 9R being the most affordable.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2021 11:11 IST
OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled today, March 23

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 may come in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist colours
  • OnePlus 9R may be offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is said to cost MRP Rs. 69,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant

OnePlus 9 series India prices, configurations, and colour options seem to have leaked ahead of its launch later today, Tuesday, March 23 at 7.30pm IST. The company will be unveiling three smartphone models at the event, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the more budget-friendly OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 is tipped to have a starting price of Rs. 49,999, with the OnePlus 9 Pro starting at Rs. 64,999 and the OnePlus 9R starting at Rs. 39,999. The leak shows that this is the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the phones.

OnePlus 9 series price in India (expected)

As per the tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who cites OnePlus Kerala community, the three phones in the OnePlus 9 series will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations each. Starting with the OnePlus 9, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 49,999 with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 54,999. It may be offered in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The colour options include Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R is the cheapest of the three coming in at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There seem to be only two colour options for the OnePlus 9R namely, Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

OnePlus will unveil the three OnePlus 9 series phones as well as the OnePlus Watch today, March 23, at 7:30pm IST.

In comparison, the OnePlus 8 series launched in April last year and the vanilla OnePlus 8 started at Rs. 41,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, though this model was exclusive to India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro started at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The leaked prices for the OnePlus 9 series seem quite high, which, in part, could be due to the Hasselblad partnership. However, it should be noted that these prices have not come from OnePlus and the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 series price in India
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Fails in Bid to Derail $15-Billion Privacy Suit Over Illegal User Tracking

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  3. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  6. Moto G100 and Moto G60 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Kick Off, Alleged Render Leaks
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Finally Get Stable Android 11 Update: Report
  2. The Witcher Season 2 Cast Gets Seven New Members, Including Hobbit, Bridgerton Alums
  3. Big Tech Critic Lina Khan Named by US President Joe Biden for Key Regulatory Post
  4. Nintendo Partners With Pokemon Go Maker Niantic on Pikmin Mobile Game
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  6. Tencent Music to Team Up With Warner Music Group for New Record Label in China
  7. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak Hours Before Launch, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8, 8 Pro
  8. Facebook Fails in Bid to Derail $15-Billion Privacy Suit Over Illegal User Tracking
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Netflix, Keanu Reeves Team Up on Brzrkr Movie, Anime Spin-Off Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com