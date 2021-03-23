OnePlus 9 series India prices, configurations, and colour options seem to have leaked ahead of its launch later today, Tuesday, March 23 at 7.30pm IST. The company will be unveiling three smartphone models at the event, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the more budget-friendly OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 is tipped to have a starting price of Rs. 49,999, with the OnePlus 9 Pro starting at Rs. 64,999 and the OnePlus 9R starting at Rs. 39,999. The leak shows that this is the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the phones.

OnePlus 9 series price in India (expected)

As per the tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who cites OnePlus Kerala community, the three phones in the OnePlus 9 series will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations each. Starting with the OnePlus 9, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 49,999 with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 54,999. It may be offered in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The colour options include Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R is the cheapest of the three coming in at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There seem to be only two colour options for the OnePlus 9R namely, Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

OnePlus will unveil the three OnePlus 9 series phones as well as the OnePlus Watch today, March 23, at 7:30pm IST.

In comparison, the OnePlus 8 series launched in April last year and the vanilla OnePlus 8 started at Rs. 41,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, though this model was exclusive to India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro started at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The leaked prices for the OnePlus 9 series seem quite high, which, in part, could be due to the Hasselblad partnership. However, it should be noted that these prices have not come from OnePlus and the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt.

