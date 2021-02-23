OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to launch sometime in March and key specifications details on the premium OnePlus 9 Pro and another affordable model in the range has surfaced online. This variant may be called OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e. Based on the leak, OnePlus 9 Pro may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The affordable model is expected to pack a larger battery of 5,000mAh capacity.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Techmania brings word of the key specifications of both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite. The Pro model could feature an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. More premium configurations could revealed at launch.

OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3.3x zoom telephoto lens. The company is reported to have sourced the cameras from Hasselblad. It is expected to shoot 4k video at 120fps. The phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and it may support reverse wireless charging as well.

OnePlus 9e specifications (expected)

The report says that OnePlus is working on an affordable model for the series as well and it may be called the OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,800x2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

As for cameras, OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite may have a dual camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megaixel ultra-wide camera as well. The battery is tipped to be at 5,000mAh, slightly bigger than the battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus hasn't officially revealed the specification details of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series yet.

