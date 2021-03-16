OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 50W fast wireless charging support, according to a report. This could be a significant jump over the OnePlus 8 Pro that supported 30W wireless charging. Previously, the OnePlus 9 Pro was rumoured to have 45W wireless charging. The flagship phone is also speculated to have reverse wireless charging, which means it could be used to charge another phone. OnePlus is expected to offer some software and hardware tweaks on the OnePlus 9 Pro over the earlier Pro models. The phone is also likely to have an upgraded thermal management system to deliver faster wireless charging experiences.

Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is also said to launch a Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger along with the OnePlus 9 series next week.

By offering 50W wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro could provide one of the fastest charging speeds without requiring a cable to be directly connected to the phone. The 50W rating is in fact close to what you'll get on most smartphones through wired charging. Interestingly, the OnePlus 9 series is speculated to have 65W wired charging, which is just 15W higher than the reported wireless charging support.

Last year, OnePlus brought 30W wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company at that time also introduced the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was previously rumoured to include 45W fast wireless charging. The phone is also speculated to have reverse wireless charging just like Huawei's Mate and Samsung's Galaxy S series, though at slower speeds.

OnePlus didn't offer wireless charging on the vanilla OnePlus 8 last year. However, the company is likely to bring some changes this year and may offer wireless charging support on the regular OnePlus 9 — alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro.

That said, the OnePlus 9 series launch is set for March 23. We can expect some new details to emerge in the meantime.

