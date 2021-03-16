Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 50W Fast Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch a Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger along with the OnePlus 9 series.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2021 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 50W Fast Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: YouTube/ OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro is speculated to have reverse wireless charging support alongside faster wireless charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro is said to have 50W wireless charging support
  • Last year, OnePlus 8 Pro was introduced with 30W wireless charging
  • OnePlus 9 Pro was previously said to come with 45W wireless charging

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 50W fast wireless charging support, according to a report. This could be a significant jump over the OnePlus 8 Pro that supported 30W wireless charging. Previously, the OnePlus 9 Pro was rumoured to have 45W wireless charging. The flagship phone is also speculated to have reverse wireless charging, which means it could be used to charge another phone. OnePlus is expected to offer some software and hardware tweaks on the OnePlus 9 Pro over the earlier Pro models. The phone is also likely to have an upgraded thermal management system to deliver faster wireless charging experiences.

Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is also said to launch a Warp Charge 50 Wireless charger along with the OnePlus 9 series next week.

By offering 50W wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro could provide one of the fastest charging speeds without requiring a cable to be directly connected to the phone. The 50W rating is in fact close to what you'll get on most smartphones through wired charging. Interestingly, the OnePlus 9 series is speculated to have 65W wired charging, which is just 15W higher than the reported wireless charging support.
Last year, OnePlus brought 30W wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company at that time also introduced the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was previously rumoured to include 45W fast wireless charging. The phone is also speculated to have reverse wireless charging just like Huawei's Mate and Samsung's Galaxy S series, though at slower speeds.

OnePlus didn't offer wireless charging on the vanilla OnePlus 8 last year. However, the company is likely to bring some changes this year and may offer wireless charging support on the regular OnePlus 9 — alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro.

That said, the OnePlus 9 series launch is set for March 23. We can expect some new details to emerge in the meantime.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 50 Warp Charge Wireless charger, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro to Launch on March 23; May Come With 6.67-Inch Screens and Snapdragon SoCs

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 50W Fast Wireless Charging Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro May Offer One of the Fastest Wireless Charging Experiences
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  5. Google Pixel 5a May Launch in India Soon
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. Realme 8 Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  9. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Be Working on Smart Rings to Act as Controller for VR Headset, Patents Show
  2. Wearable Device Shipments Increased by 28.4 Percent in 2020, Apple Led With 34.1 Percent Market Share: IDC
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 50W Fast Wireless Charging Support
  4. Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro to Launch on March 23; May Come With 6.67-Inch Screens and Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 Camera Specifications Leak, Expected to Launch in June
  6. iPhone 12 Series 5G/4G Speed Is Slower Than Samsung, OnePlus, Google, LG in US: Opensignal
  7. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event
  8. Apple AirPods 3 Likely to Launch in Q3 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences
  10. Twitter to Soon Allow Use of Security Keys as the Only Two-Factor Authentication
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com