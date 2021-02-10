Technology News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Capacity Tipped, Claimed to Come With an In-Box Charger

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro may come with dual-cell batteries.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2021 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: Concept Creator/ LetsGoDigital

OnePlus is expected to offer an identical battery capacity on its two new flagships

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro battery details have been posted on Twitter
  • Both OnePlus phones are said to come with an in-box charger
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumoured to launch in mid-March

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro battery details have been tipped online. Both new OnePlus phones are claimed to have a 4,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are said to come with a bundled charger, which is unlike the latest flagships by Apple and Samsung debuted without in-box chargers. The new details have come up just days after the OnePlus 9 Pro camera specifications appeared online. A live image suggesting the specifications and design of the OnePlus 9 was also leaked on the Web.

Tipster Max Jambor has tweeted that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come with the same 4,500mAh battery. This corroborates an earlier claim made by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. Jambor's tweet also carries an image showing the battery capacity. It also hints at dual-cell batteries on both OnePlus phones.

 

Jambor also said yes in response to a question asking whether the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a charger in the box. This is unlike flagships such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series that ditched in-box content — to favour reduction in environmental impact — that could help their makers reduce some costs.

Although Jambor didn't speak on how fast charging we could get on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, some recent reports suggested up to 65W charging support on the Pro model.

Both new OnePlus phones are also rumoured to have wireless charging support, with the OnePlus 9 Pro offering up to 45W support.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

If we look at past reports, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both could offer 120Hz refresh rate and have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phones are also likely to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You can also expect Android 11 out-of-the-box.

On the part of distinction, the OnePlus 9 could offer a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. The Pro version is also expected to have a quad rear camera setup backed by Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus hasn't yet provided any official details, though the OnePlus 9 series is speculated to launch sometime in the middle of March.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus
