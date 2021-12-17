OnePlus Community Sale kicked off on Friday, December 17 as part of the company's 8th-anniversary celebrations. OnePlus is currently offering discounts of up to Rs. 8,000 on the company's current flagships, the OnePlus 9 series. The company is also offering gaming triggers or a OnePlus Band at a discounted price when purchasing the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. Meanwhile, the mid-range OnePlus Nord series has been discounted up to Rs. 3,000. Customers who are looking to buy the company's smart TV lineup can avail of discounts up to Rs. 8,000 as part of the OnePlus sale, which ends on December 20.

OnePlus 9 series discounts

The flagship OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 64,999, for its base variant. This includes a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also purchase the smartphone with an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus, according to OnePlus. Similarly, OnePlus 9 can be purchased for Rs. 36,999, down from Rs. 49,999, using the same bank discount and exchange bonus. The company is offering its OnePlus Band fitness tracker at a discounted price of Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,799) or OnePlus Gaming Triggers at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,599) with the purchases.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R gets a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 36,999 from Rs. 39,999 on the company's website. They can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, according to the company.

OnePlus 8T discount

OnePlus has listed the older OnePlus 8T on its website at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999 down from the official Rs. 42,999 price. The discount can be availed using any mode of payment. Unlike the OnePlus 9 series, the company has not listed any exchange offers for the OnePlus 8T smartphone, as part of the OnePlus Community Sale.

OnePlus Nord discounts

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition smartphone, which is listed at Rs. 37,999, but customers can pick it up for 34,999 during the OnePlus Community Sale using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. They can also avail up to Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, which brings the effective price down to Rs. 31,999. The regular OnePlus Nord 2 can be purchased for Rs. 26,999 down from Rs. 29,999 using the same bank offers and the deal can be sweetened further with up Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets a flat Rs. 1,500 discount using the bank offers and up to Rs. 3,000 as an exchange bonus, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs. 20,499 down from the listed price of Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus Smart TV discounts

Three of OnePlus' smart TV models are currently discounted as part of the OnePlus Community Sale, starting with the OnePlus TV Y series which is priced at Rs. 16,999 down from Rs. 18,999. Meanwhile, the 50-inch OnePlus TV U1S is now priced at Rs. 38,999 down from Rs. 46,999 or a discount of Rs. 8,000. Finally, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which is listed at Rs. 46,999 is now priced at Rs. 38,999 during the sale, or a discount of Rs. 4,000. Customers can also make use of bank offers on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards on the company's website to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Other OnePlus device offers

The company's OnePlus Watch is discounted at 11 percent during the Community Sale, bringing down the price from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is now priced at Rs. 15,999 down from Rs. 19,999 (including Rs. 1,000 ICICI Bank discount). OnePlus Band is listed at Rs. 1,499 down from Rs. 2,799 while OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Edition is priced at Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 3,299, according to the company's website.

Customers can also pick up the company's OnePlus Buds Pro at Rs. 9,990 instead of Rs. 11,990 as part of the sale, plus an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cars. The OnePlus Buds Z have received a 5 percent price cut and are listed at Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 3,190. The company's Type-C Bullets earphones are listed at Rs. 1,099 down from Rs. 1299, while OnePlus Power Bank now costs Rs. 899 down from Rs. 1,099 as part of the Community Sale.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.