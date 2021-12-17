Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary

OnePlus is offering discounts of up to Rs. 3000 on its OnePlus Nord smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2021 11:57 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Many of OnePlus' discounts can be availed of using Kotak Bank and ICICI debit and credit cards

Highlights
  • OnePlus is offering up to Rs. 8,000 off on the flagship OnePlus 9 Series
  • The company’s smart TV lineup has also been discounted
  • OnePlus has also lowered prices of wearables like the OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Community Sale kicked off on Friday, December 17 as part of the company's 8th-anniversary celebrations. OnePlus is currently offering discounts of up to Rs. 8,000 on the company's current flagships, the OnePlus 9 series. The company is also offering gaming triggers or a OnePlus Band at a discounted price when purchasing the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. Meanwhile, the mid-range OnePlus Nord series has been discounted up to Rs. 3,000. Customers who are looking to buy the company's smart TV lineup can avail of discounts up to Rs. 8,000 as part of the OnePlus sale, which ends on December 20.

OnePlus 9 series discounts

The flagship OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 64,999, for its base variant. This includes a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also purchase the smartphone with an additional Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus, according to OnePlus. Similarly, OnePlus 9 can be purchased for Rs. 36,999, down from Rs. 49,999, using the same bank discount and exchange bonus. The company is offering its OnePlus Band fitness tracker at a discounted price of Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,799) or OnePlus Gaming Triggers at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,599) with the purchases.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R gets a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 36,999 from Rs. 39,999 on the company's website. They can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, according to the company.

OnePlus 8T discount

OnePlus has listed the older OnePlus 8T on its website at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999 down from the official Rs. 42,999 price. The discount can be availed using any mode of payment. Unlike the OnePlus 9 series, the company has not listed any exchange offers for the OnePlus 8T smartphone, as part of the OnePlus Community Sale.

OnePlus Nord discounts

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition smartphone, which is listed at Rs. 37,999, but customers can pick it up for 34,999 during the OnePlus Community Sale using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. They can also avail up to Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, which brings the effective price down to Rs. 31,999. The regular OnePlus Nord 2 can be purchased for Rs. 26,999 down from Rs. 29,999 using the same bank offers and the deal can be sweetened further with up Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets a flat Rs. 1,500 discount using the bank offers and up to Rs. 3,000 as an exchange bonus, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs. 20,499 down from the listed price of Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus Smart TV discounts

Three of OnePlus' smart TV models are currently discounted as part of the OnePlus Community Sale, starting with the OnePlus TV Y series which is priced at Rs. 16,999 down from Rs. 18,999. Meanwhile, the 50-inch OnePlus TV U1S is now priced at Rs. 38,999 down from Rs. 46,999 or a discount of Rs. 8,000. Finally, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which is listed at Rs. 46,999 is now priced at Rs. 38,999 during the sale, or a discount of Rs. 4,000. Customers can also make use of bank offers on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards on the company's website to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Other OnePlus device offers

The company's OnePlus Watch is discounted at 11 percent during the Community Sale, bringing down the price from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is now priced at Rs. 15,999 down from Rs. 19,999 (including Rs. 1,000 ICICI Bank discount). OnePlus Band is listed at Rs. 1,499 down from Rs. 2,799 while OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Edition is priced at Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 3,299, according to the company's website.

Customers can also pick up the company's OnePlus Buds Pro at Rs. 9,990 instead of Rs. 11,990 as part of the sale, plus an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cars. The OnePlus Buds Z have received a 5 percent price cut and are listed at Rs. 2,999 instead of Rs. 3,190. The company's Type-C Bullets earphones are listed at Rs. 1,099 down from Rs. 1299, while OnePlus Power Bank now costs Rs. 899 down from Rs. 1,099 as part of the Community Sale.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Advertisement
OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Earpieces are comfortable and look good 
  • Pressure-sensitive controls work well 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Fun, energetic sound
  • Bad
  • Plain-looking charging case 
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones 
  • Awkward ‘Smart’ mode for ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8th Anniversary, OnePlus Sale, OnePlus, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Accessories
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  4. OnePlus Phones, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts for 8th Anniversary Sale
  5. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  8. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Wants to Build Its Next Airplane in the 'Metaverse'
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. iQoo Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for December 20 in China, Teaser Video Reveals Design and Key Features
  4. Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
  7. Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys
  8. Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 With ANC Support, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Debut Globally
  10. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com