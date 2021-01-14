OnePlus 9 Lite is set to launch in India in two distinct variants, according to a tipster. The rumoured OnePlus phone, which was earlier tipped to be called OnePlus 9E and debut alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, is said to also make its way to China. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series in the first quarter of this year — maybe as early as March. While the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to have flagship features, the OnePlus 9 Lite is likely to be a cheaper, watered-down variant in the series.

A tipster, with Twitter handle TechDroider, has leaked the launch details of the OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone is said to have two variants carrying model numbers LE2100 and LE2101 that could come to India and China soon. It might also launch in Europe and US later. The tipster adds it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the previous-gen flagship SoC.

Last month, Android Central reported that the OnePlus 9 Lite would come as the third model in the OnePlus 9 series. The phone was initially rumoured with different names, including OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9T.

Interestingly, the tipster behind the TechDroider account on Twitter had earlier refuted claims that the OnePlus 9 series will have three models and had said that the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro would arrive in the middle of March this year.

OnePlus 9 Lite price (expected)

The report by Android Central last month suggested that the OnePlus 9 Lite could carry a price tag of around $600 (roughly Rs. 43,800). This could essentially help OnePlus in continuing to sell the OnePlus Nord alongside the OnePlus 9 phones.

OnePlus 9 Lite specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 Lite is rumoured to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This will be unlike the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro that are both expected to have top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC. The OnePlus 9 Lite is also believed to come with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box with a new OxygenOS version on top. The smartphone could also include 30W fast charging support.

OnePlus hasn't provided any details about the OnePlus 9 Lite yet. It is, therefore, best to consider this leak with some scepticism.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.