Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report

OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 December 2020 11:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report

OnePlus may introduce a third model in the OnePlus 9 range, and it may be called OnePlus 9 Lite

Highlights
  • Early reports suggest that the third model may be called OnePlus 9E
  • OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime in Q1 2020
  • OnePlus 9 Lite may be priced at around $600 (roughly Rs. 44,100)

OnePlus 9 Lite price and launch date might have been revealed by a new leak. OnePlus 9 is rumoured to be the next flagship series by OnePlus, and the range is said to offer three models this time. The new flagship series is set to launch next year, and earlier reports alleged that there may be a third model that would go by the name OnePlus 9E. Now, a fresh report suggests that the third model may be called OnePlus 9 Lite and not OnePlus 9E. This model is also reported to not be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Android Central cited sources to report that the OnePlus 9 Lite will be the third model in the OnePlus 9 series. The rumoured phone is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and not the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, however, are expected to come with the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm. This also suggests that the third ‘Lite' variant may be priced more aggressively than the other two models in the OnePlus 9 series.

With the launch of three models, OnePlus may be looking to shift its strategy from a two-model series that it adopted just last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro. If this new report is to be believed, OnePlus may be looking to branch out even further and introduce more options for consumers. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 9 ‘Lite' may be priced at around $600 (roughly Rs. 44,100), the OnePlus 9 may be in the range of $700 to $800 (Rs. 51,500 to Rs. 58,800), and the premium OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to be priced around $150 to $200 (roughly Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 14,700). Of course, there is no confirmation from OnePlus of a third model as of yet, and we recommend you take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus 9 series is likely to launch in the first quarter of 2021, and more details should crop up as we get closer to the launch.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9 Lite Specifications, OnePlus 9E, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  3. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  4. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Listed Online Ahead of December 24 Launch
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. DigiBoxx Indian Cloud Storage Service Launched by NITI Aayog
  9. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus Getting December 2020 Security Patch: Report
  2. Honk Is a New Kind of Messaging App for Real-Time, Disappearing Chats
  3. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’
  4. Alibaba Faces Antitrust Probe in China Over Monopolistic Behaviour
  5. SolarWinds Hackers Are ‘Impacting’ State, Local Governments: US Cyber Agency
  6. OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report
  7. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Facebook Joined by Human Rights Groups to Fight Israeli Spyware Maker NSO Group
  9. Russia to Launch Ya Molodets, a TikTok-Like Video-Sharing Social Platform
  10. Amazon to Face Renewed US Union Push in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com