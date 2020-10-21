OnePlus 9 launch could be in just six months, according to a new report. The phone, which will be the successor to the OnePlus 8, is apparently set to be unveiled as soon as March next year. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April this year and if the OnePlus 9 launch date turns out to be true, the phone could arrive about a month before its predecessor did. As of now, OnePlus has not shared what it will call its next flagship smartphone and when it will be released.

In its report Android Central cites sources who say that the OnePlus 9 could be released as early as mid-March. It states that the company will host an event sometime around mid-March, but it is unclear if it will be a virtual one or not. OnePlus has not shared when it is planning on releasing its next smartphone or what it will be called so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus released the OnePlus 8 series back in April and followed it up with the OnePlus 8T six months later. With the OnePlus 9 said to release in March, it is unclear if its follow up would release six months down the line in September.

The OnePlus 9 will most likely incorporate some of the features from the OnePlus 8T like support for 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Recently, a tipster stated that the OnePlus 9 has codename ‘Lemonade' which may show up in certifications down the line. Last month, it was reported that the phone may carry the codenames lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, and lemonadev. This suggests that there could be four variant of the phone.

The OnePlus 8T is the latest phone by the company and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, has a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch design for the selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

