Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9 Launch Expected Mid-March 2021

OnePlus 9 could feature 65W fast charging and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 October 2020 16:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 9 Launch Expected Mid-March 2021

OnePlus 9 will be a follow up to the OnePlus 8 (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 may launch in March next year
  • OnePlus 8T was launched earlier this month
  • OnePlus has not shared any information on the OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 launch could be in just six months, according to a new report. The phone, which will be the successor to the OnePlus 8, is apparently set to be unveiled as soon as March next year. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April this year and if the OnePlus 9 launch date turns out to be true, the phone could arrive about a month before its predecessor did. As of now, OnePlus has not shared what it will call its next flagship smartphone and when it will be released.

In its report Android Central cites sources who say that the OnePlus 9 could be released as early as mid-March. It states that the company will host an event sometime around mid-March, but it is unclear if it will be a virtual one or not. OnePlus has not shared when it is planning on releasing its next smartphone or what it will be called so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus released the OnePlus 8 series back in April and followed it up with the OnePlus 8T six months later. With the OnePlus 9 said to release in March, it is unclear if its follow up would release six months down the line in September.

The OnePlus 9 will most likely incorporate some of the features from the OnePlus 8T like support for 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Recently, a tipster stated that the OnePlus 9 has codename ‘Lemonade' which may show up in certifications down the line. Last month, it was reported that the phone may carry the codenames lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, and lemonadev. This suggests that there could be four variant of the phone.

The OnePlus 8T is the latest phone by the company and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, has a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch design for the selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 launch, OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Truecaller Brings a Call Reason Feature to Let You Know Why Someone Is Calling You
Vivo X51 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Gimbal Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Launch Expected Mid-March 2021
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  4. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  6. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Moderators Pressured to Return to Hyderabad Office Despite COVID-19 Concerns: Report
  2. Vivo Y70, Vivo Y11s Launched as Toned-Down Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-commerce Firms Rake in Over Rs. 35,400 Crores During Online Festive Sales: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Battery Size Leaked via 3C Listing, Display Details Tipped as Well
  5. DJI Pocket 2 With Upgraded Camera and Four Microphones Launched
  6. Snapchat Announces First-of-Its Kind Content Tie-Up with NDTV
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched
  8. Fortnite’s Annual Halloween Event Begins, J Balvin In-Game Concert on October 31
  9. Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Capacity Listed on TENAA Listing, Is Less Than iPhone 11 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com