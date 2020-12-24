Technology News
OnePlus 9 Alleged Live Images Tip Flat Hole-Punch Display, Reverse Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 9 may feature 30W wireless charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2020 18:30 IST
OnePlus 9 Alleged Live Images Tip Flat Hole-Punch Display, Reverse Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus 9 may be launched in mid-March

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 may house a 4,500mAh battery
  • The phone could come with a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 9 is expected to support 65W fast charging

OnePlus 9 may come with a flat hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the phone, as per new alleged live images of the smartphone. A report, that shared the purported live images, also suggested that the smartphone will come with wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging feature. The latest leak falls in line with previous reports that suggested that the handset will sport a flat screen and a panel with hole-punch design. Earlier reports also hinted at a possible triple rear camera setup on the vanilla OnePlus 9 model.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 9 smartphone's latest alleged live images show a hole-punch cutout located on the top-left corner of the screen, and a flat display like OnePlus 8T. A previous report also claimed that the OnePlus 9 will feature a flat display with a hole-punch design.

Citing “trusted sources” for the alleged live images and information, the 91Mobiles report further claimed that OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The report went on to say that OnePlus 9 will also support reverse wireless charging. Both these features are also expected on the rumoured OnePlus 9 Pro. Furthermore, OnePlus 9 is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery, a claim that was previously reported in past leaks. The vanilla OnePlus 9 may also feature 65W fast wired charging that OnePlus introduced with OnePlus 8T.

Recently, a report shared leaked handset photos that claimed that the OnePlus 9 series may feature Leica cameras. OnePlus 9 may come with a rectangular rear camera setup, with two large sensors and a third smaller sensor. The flash can also be seen in the images, placed within the rectangular camera module that has ‘Ultrashot' written on it.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
