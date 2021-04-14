Technology News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club Members

OnePlus 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC while the OnePlus 9R is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 April 2021 08:30 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R have hole-punch cut outs for selfie shooters

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 49,999
  • OnePlus 9R starts at Rs. 39,999
  • OnePlus 9 has three cameras and OnePlus 9R has four cameras at the back

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale today in India for the first time at 12pm (noon) for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus 9 is the mid-tier variant, whereas the OnePlus 9R is the budget-friendly offering in the series, which also includes the premium OnePlus 9 Pro. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R offers impressive specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoCs, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging. The phones will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations and multiple colour options.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R: Price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 9 has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 49,999 and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that costs Rs. 54,999. The phone is offered in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9R comes in the same two configurations with the 8GB RAM model priced at Rs. 39,999 and the 12GB RAM model priced at Rs. 43,999. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will be available for purchase via Amazon at 12pm (noon) today for Amazon Prime members. Non-prime members will be able to buy the phone a day later, from April 15 at 12pm (noon). Similarly, Red Cable Club members will be able to purchase the two phones from OnePlus website or OnePlus Store app starting 12pm (noon).

Amazon and OnePlus.in are offering up to Rs. 3,000 off on the OnePlus 9 and up to Rs. 2,000 off on the OnePlus 9R with SBI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions. OnePlus.in is also offering up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI on SBI Credit Cards between April 14 and April 30.

OnePlus 9 specifications

OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid Display AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 9 that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 Freeform lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the OnePlus 9 include dual ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 9 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The phone measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R has the same display size and specifications as the OnePlus 9 except that it is an LCD display and not AMOLED. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front is the same 16-megapixel shooter as the OnePlus 9.

Connectivity options and sensors on the OnePlus 9R are the same as the OnePlus 9 as well. It also has the same battery capacity with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus 9R measures 161x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 price in India, OnePlus 9 specifications, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R price in India, OnePlus 9R specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel Watch Leaked Renders Suggest Circular Dial, Tipped to Launch in October
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games

