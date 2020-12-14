OnePlus 9 5G alleged live images have surfaced online and they show the phone from different angles. The most notable change from previous OnePlus phones is seen in the camera module, that has popped up in previous leaks as well. The latest live images for OnePlus 9 5G show a flat display like OnePlus 8T and a hole-punch cutout located on the top-left corner of the screen. The rumoured phone is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E early next year.

OnePlus seems to be focussing on the cameras for the OnePlus 9 series as the alleged live images shared in a report by PhoneArena show a different design for the camera setup. It includes a triple rear camera setup with two large sensors and a third smaller sensor. The flash is also located within the camera module that has ‘Ultrashot' written on it. There is also a different logo on the back of the rumoured OnePlus 9 as opposed to the typical OnePlus logo, that the report states is a dedicated logo for a prototype unit.

The front of the phone draws similarity to OnePlus 8T, with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The report mentions that the phone may feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to come with HDR support. As per the report, OnePlus 9 may come with a 4,500mAh battery and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The bottom of OnePlus 9, as seen in the images, has a USB Type-C port flanked by the speaker grille on the right and the SIM tray on the left. The top has another speaker grille and a mic. The button arrangement is the same as previous OnePlus phones. Interestingly, the SIM card tray seems to have some kind of rubber seal that may further suggest an official IP rating.

PhoneArena cites an anonymous source for the live images and states they have been corroborated by contacts, including known tipster Max Jambor.

Previous leaks have claimed that OnePlus 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Three models are expected in the OnePlus 9 series – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. It should be noted that OnePlus has not officially shared any information on the upcoming series and rumours suggest that the company is planning for a March 2021 launch.

