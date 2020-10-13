OnePlus 8T virtual pop-up event has been announced where people can unbox, experience, and purchase the newly launched smartphone. It will take place at 8.20pm IST on October 14, right after the launch event for the OnePlus 8T which starts at 7.30pm IST. OnePlus says the pop-up event will offer a “unique engagement experience for the community.” OnePlus traditionally holds pop-up events at its physical stores to allow fans a fist hand experience on the newly launched phone. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pop-up events for the OnePlus 8 series and now the OnePlus 8T have been shifted to online.

OnePlus 8T virtual pop-up event will start at 8:20pm IST on October 14 after the virtual launch event ends. It will allow fans to virtually unboxing the pop up bundle, experience the new phone in Augmented Reality (AR), and purchase it if they choose to. The company is organising this 3D virtual event on its OnePlus World platform. Those who are interested in purchasing the pop-up bundle for the OnePlus 8T should take the following steps:

Visit OnePlus World Ultra Store and virtually unbox the OnePlus 8T Click on Get OnePlus Pop-Up Box Click Buy Now, and complete the purchase on the OnePlus India website

OnePlus 8T India launch

The OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on October 14, at 7:30pm IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on OnePlus World and Youtube. It will be up for sale through Amazon India and the OnePlus website. As of now, the pricing for the OnePlus 8T has not been revealed.

OnePlus 8T specifications

As of now, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will support 65W fast charging, have a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and come with 5G support. The OnePlus 8T will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

A recent JD.com listing shows a quad rear camera setup with dual flash and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. The phone will come in an Aquamarine Green colour option and a Lunar Silver colour option has been tipped as well.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.