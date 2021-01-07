Technology News
OnePlus 8T Gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Update in India With Hotfix for Video Playback Issue

The update brings along the dated November 2020 security patch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 January 2021 11:08 IST
OnePlus 8T Gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Update in India With Hotfix for Video Playback Issue

OnePlus 8T users thronged the forums with complains of a media player issue

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T hotfix is rolling out in an incremental manner
  • Users can check manually in Settings for the update
  • OnePlus 8T Indian users have also got the OnePlus Store app

OnePlus 8T smartphones started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update just last week, bringing the OnePlus Store app for Indian users, among other things. But some early users who installed the update flooded OnePlus forums to complain about several problems that cropped up after. One major problem was with video playback on the phone that abnormally paused frequently. To rectify this, OnePlus has now pushed another hotfix update that has the same changelog as before, except the one change that fixes the video playback issue.

The company took to its forums to announce the rollout of this new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users. For Indian users, the version number is OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05DA. European users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.9.KB05BA and North American users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05AA​ firmware version. The changelog is exactly the same as the last update, except for the addition of one fix. OnePlus says that it has fixed the issue that caused the media player to pause abnormally. The update still brings along the dated November 2020 security patch, which is very surprising given that the OnePlus 8T is the latest flagship from the company and security patches should be up to date for this handset.

Rest of the changelog is the same as the last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T. It once again mentions the new OnePlus Store app for Indian users. OnePlus says that the app gives users member benefits on buying products and easy access to customer support. It can also be uninstalled at any time. The update also fixes an issue where the Wi-Fi connection failed in certain situations and fixes a small probability issue where photos don't display in the Gallery app. It improves the stability of communication and also optimises the image quality on nightscape mode.

You can check for this new update on your OnePlus 8T manually by going into Settings if you haven't already received a notification. As is with all OnePlus updates, this one is an incremental rollout, which means that only a few users will get it initially and a broad rollout will commence in a few days. It remains to be seen whether the video playback issue actually gets fixed with this update or if any other issues crop up. Let us know your experience after installing the update in the comments below.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
