OnePlus 8T smartphones started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update just last week, bringing the OnePlus Store app for Indian users, among other things. But some early users who installed the update flooded OnePlus forums to complain about several problems that cropped up after. One major problem was with video playback on the phone that abnormally paused frequently. To rectify this, OnePlus has now pushed another hotfix update that has the same changelog as before, except the one change that fixes the video playback issue.

The company took to its forums to announce the rollout of this new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users. For Indian users, the version number is OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05DA. European users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.9.KB05BA and North American users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05AA​ firmware version. The changelog is exactly the same as the last update, except for the addition of one fix. OnePlus says that it has fixed the issue that caused the media player to pause abnormally. The update still brings along the dated November 2020 security patch, which is very surprising given that the OnePlus 8T is the latest flagship from the company and security patches should be up to date for this handset.

Rest of the changelog is the same as the last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T. It once again mentions the new OnePlus Store app for Indian users. OnePlus says that the app gives users member benefits on buying products and easy access to customer support. It can also be uninstalled at any time. The update also fixes an issue where the Wi-Fi connection failed in certain situations and fixes a small probability issue where photos don't display in the Gallery app. It improves the stability of communication and also optimises the image quality on nightscape mode.

You can check for this new update on your OnePlus 8T manually by going into Settings if you haven't already received a notification. As is with all OnePlus updates, this one is an incremental rollout, which means that only a few users will get it initially and a broad rollout will commence in a few days. It remains to be seen whether the video playback issue actually gets fixed with this update or if any other issues crop up. Let us know your experience after installing the update in the comments below.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.