OnePlus 8T 'Ultra' Front Camera Feature Teased in Video

The OnePlus 8T's front camera resolution is not known yet

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 October 2020 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T likely to come with quad rear camera setup
  • The phone will be launched on October 14
  • OnePlus 8T will come with a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 8T is likely to sport an ultra-wide-angle front camera, a teaser video indicates. OnePlus tweeted a short video clip that hints at an ultra-wide-angle selfie snapper situated in hole-pinch cutout in the top left corner of the display. The company hasn't delved out any information on the resolution of the camera, and we'll have to wait for a few more days to get official information on the same. The OnePlus 8T will be launched at a virtual event which is scheduled on October 14.

The tweet shared by OnePlus has a small video clip which shows a smartphone, which is allegedly the OnePlus 8T, with hole-punch display. There is a camera inside the hole-punch and the text aligned to it reads, “Lights, Camera, Ultra”. This may be a reference to an ultra wide-angle selfie camera, though the blinking red light that is sign alongside the lens in the video may be referring to a focussing or colour correction method, or even a new video recording feature. The company hasn't shared any other information in this regard and the megapixel count of the camera in question remains unknown. The recently-launched OnePlus Nord features two front cameras -- 32-megapixel wide camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is likely to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone may be offered in two colour options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

For photography, the phone may feature a quad rear camera setup which may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is claimed to be assisted by a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the OnePlus 8T may sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

To be launched in India on October 14 through an online stream that will begin at 7:30pm IST on the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus 8T smartphone is confirmed to come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box, and OnePlus confirmed that the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery and support Warp Charge 65. As per the forum post, the OnePlus 8T with the 4,500mAh battery would be charged fully in 39 minutes and almost 58 percent in just 15 minutes.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
