Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Shows How Two Batteries Are Put Together as a Single Unit

OnePlus 8T battery pack doesn’t appear to include two distinct cells at first glance.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 October 2020 15:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Shows How Two Batteries Are Put Together as a Single Unit

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JerryRigEverything

OnePlus 8T supports 65W Warp Charge fast charging that makes it unique in the family

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T teardown shows a crease highlighting two battery cells
  • The phone offers a total of 4,500mAh battery capacity
  • OnePlus 8T also carries an extended copper cooling system

OnePlus 8T teardown video has been released by YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything. It gives us a detailed look at the smartphone's dual-battery configuration. The teardown follows a durability test under which the latest OnePlus phone went through rigorous scratch and bend tests. The phone was found to gain scratches at level six of the Mohs hardness scale. OnePlus 8T was launched as the newest member of the OnePlus family just earlier this week. The phone features quad rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display.

The teardown of OnePlus 8T begins by traditionally unscrewing over a dozen of Philips screws. However, the key highlight that makes the new OnePlus phone so different from its predecessors is its dual-battery configuration that enables 65W Warp Charge fast charging. This is a significant upgrade over OnePlus 8 that had a single 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

Nelson mentioned in the video that the battery pack of OnePlus 8T, at first glance, looks identical to the one featuring on existing OnePlus phones. However, a crease is visible at the centre that depicts two different halves that are packaged as one. Each of the halves have a 2,250mAh battery to bring a total capacity of 4,500mAh.

“Most phones don't charge faster than 30 watts. So, it's probably safe to say that charging a singular battery with more power than that might cause the battery to explode or catch fire. But doubling up the batteries allows for double the power to be utilised,” Nelson said in the video.

The teardown also revealed that OnePlus 8T doesn't have any waterproofing on the speaker, though a rubber ring has been warped around the USB Type-C port to resist water. There are also foam balls inside the speaker box to help bolster the audio output. Further, the copper cooling system on OnePlus 8T extends beneath the battery. This may help enhance thermal management while charging to some extent.

The OnePlus 8T is available for purchase in India with a starting price of Rs. 42,999. The phone comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T teardown, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Airtel’s Privacy Policy Says It Can Collect Sexual Orientation, Genetic Data

Related Stories

    OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Shows How Two Batteries Are Put Together as a Single Unit
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
    2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
    3. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
    4. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
    5. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Get India Pricing
    6. Prime Minister’s Personal Website Data Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
    7. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
    8. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
    9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
    10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Shows How Two Batteries Are Put Together as a Single Unit
    2. Airtel’s Privacy Policy Says It Can Collect Sexual Orientation, Genetic Data
    3. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Display, 15-Day Battery Life Launched in India
    4. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price in India Revealed; Still No Word on Availability
    5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Personal Website Data Allegedly Leaked on the Dark Web: Report
    6. Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval
    7. Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son
    8. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
    9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Specifications Tipped
    10. Google to Move Users From Hangouts to Google Chat Early Next Year
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com