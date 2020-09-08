Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster

If true, this actually makes a lot of sense

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 8 September 2020 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster

The OnePlus 8T is expected to launch towards the end of September (OnePlus 8 Pro pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus might just focus on the 8T itself this year
  • Rumour suggests that the 8T Pro might be cancelled
  • The OnePlus 8T might have similar features to the 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8T Pro might be cancelled this year, according to the latest rumour. OnePlus is expected to launch its 'T' refresh of the 8-series towards the end of September, but this time, we might just get one model instead of the usual two. We've been hearing a lot of rumours of late about the OnePlus 8T's specifications but not so much about the 8T Pro. If this rumour shared by a known tipster ends up being true, many fans may be disappointed, but from OnePlus' perspective, it makes sense.

The news comes from reliable tipster Max J. (@MaxJmb), who tweeted an image of the word ‘Kabab2,' with a ‘No' symbol over it. Kebab is supposed to be the codename for the OnePlus 8T, while Kabab2 refers to the 8T Pro. There isn't much to go on at this point other than this rumour, but given his track record, it might just be true.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is already a pretty well-rounded smartphone and from my time spent reviewing the phone, it didn't have any glaring issues that required fixing via a refresh. The OnePlus 8 (Review) on the other hand had quite a few missing features in comparison, which didn't quite justify its premium pricing. In fact, the OnePlus Nord (Review) managed to give it some stiff competition at a much lower price.

Most of these shortcomings should be fixed with the OnePlus 8T. A recent leak suggests that phone would come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and a quad rear camera module. The latter is said to have a new 48-megapixel primary camera. It's still unclear if OnePlus will added IP rating and wireless charging to the 8T, which it definitely should considering it will come it at a higher price compared to the existing OnePlus 8 variants. The 8T could also have OnePlus's new 65W fast charging, which has leaked a few times in the past.

Until we get some more leaks, we'll just have to wait till the end of the month to see how this shapes up.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Rumoured to Discontinue Ace Series, Realme May Launch Ace Series-Like Phones
Minecraft Coming to PlayStation VR as Free Upgrade in September

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  2. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Realme 6, Reame 6i Price Slashed in India by Up to Rs. 1,000
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Hand Out Cash Bonuses to Staff Amid US Pressure
  2. LG’s 2018 TV Models to Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Later This Year
  3. Australian Watchdog to Examine Competition Between Apple, Google App Stores
  4. Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
  5. Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
  6. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Minecraft Coming to PlayStation VR as Free Upgrade in September
  8. OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster
  9. China Unveils Global Data Security Initiative, Says Some Countries Bullying Others
  10. Bosnian Tesla Fan Impatient for Cybertruck Release Builds a Lookalike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com