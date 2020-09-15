OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro guides accidentally went live on the company website recently, as per a tipster, refuting previous reports of the ‘Pro' model being abandoned this year. Two new OnePlus Nord models were also live on the OnePlus website briefly, and these were reportedly named OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g. Another phone guide with the model number SS9805 was also spotted on the OnePlus site for a short period, although there is no information on this model for now. OnePlus 8T series is rumoured to launch by the end of this month or early October.

Tipster Evan Blass spotted five guides of unannounced OnePlus phones on the company website. These guides have since been removed, but these hint that OnePlus will be launching the phones in the future. These include the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord 100, OnePlus Nord 105g, and a phone with model number SS9805. These listings refute previous reportage of the OnePlus 8T Pro being abandoned this year, and only the OnePlus 8T launching.

The guides also hint at OnePlus working on two new OnePlus Nord models – the OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g. Blass additionally shares that both of these Nord models will be even more budget-friendly than the OnePlus Nord that was launched a few months ago. Blass' sources suggest that the 5G model of the pricier of the two phones will cost around EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,200). There is another fifth phone spotted on the OnePlus site with the codename SS9805. There is little clarity on which phone this might be for now. All of these guides have now been removed and a ‘404 error' shows up instead.

OnePlus is also rumoured to be working on smartwatch called OnePlus Watch. It is tipped to come with a circular dial and may launch sometime this year as well. OnePlus phones with codenames Clover, Billie, and Lemonade have been reported in the past and these could be the new Nord models that have now leaked.

