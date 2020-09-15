Technology News
OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord 100, OnePlus Nord 105g Phones Allegedly Spotted on Company Site

OnePlus 8T Pro was earlier reported to have been abandoned and only the OnePlus 8T was expected to launch later this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 13:49 IST
OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g phones have also allegedly been spotted

  • A phone guide with model number S99805 also went briefly live
  • Tipster says pricier of the two Nord models may cost EUR 300
  • OnePlus 8T range may launch later this month or in October

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro guides accidentally went live on the company website recently, as per a tipster, refuting previous reports of the ‘Pro' model being abandoned this year. Two new OnePlus Nord models were also live on the OnePlus website briefly, and these were reportedly named OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g. Another phone guide with the model number SS9805 was also spotted on the OnePlus site for a short period, although there is no information on this model for now. OnePlus 8T series is rumoured to launch by the end of this month or early October.

Tipster Evan Blass spotted five guides of unannounced OnePlus phones on the company website. These guides have since been removed, but these hint that OnePlus will be launching the phones in the future. These include the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord 100, OnePlus Nord 105g, and a phone with model number SS9805. These listings refute previous reportage of the OnePlus 8T Pro being abandoned this year, and only the OnePlus 8T launching.

The guides also hint at OnePlus working on two new OnePlus Nord models – the OnePlus Nord 100 and OnePlus Nord 105g. Blass additionally shares that both of these Nord models will be even more budget-friendly than the OnePlus Nord that was launched a few months ago. Blass' sources suggest that the 5G model of the pricier of the two phones will cost around EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,200). There is another fifth phone spotted on the OnePlus site with the codename SS9805. There is little clarity on which phone this might be for now. All of these guides have now been removed and a ‘404 error' shows up instead.

OnePlus is also rumoured to be working on smartwatch called OnePlus Watch. It is tipped to come with a circular dial and may launch sometime this year as well. OnePlus phones with codenames Clover, Billie, and Lemonade have been reported in the past and these could be the new Nord models that have now leaked.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord, onePlus Nord 100, OnePlus Nord 105g, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
