OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro may have shown up on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Chinese company has a tradition of releasing ‘T versions' of its flagships in about 6 months and has been doing so since the OnePlus 3. Having recently announced the more budget friendly OnePlus Nord, seems like the company is back on its flagship train. The Geekbench listing comes with the model number OnePlus KB2001 and hints at the processor, RAM, and Android version of the phone that is said to be either the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro.

The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus KB2001 uploaded on July 29 shows a mysterious OnePlus phone with an octa-core processor, presumably the Snapdragon 865 given the ‘kona' model name. It has 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. The single-core score is 912 while the multi-core score is 3,288. There are two interesting things that pop up here. Firstly, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which is surprising given the Snapdragon 865+ has already made its way into smartphones. It is possible that this upcoming OnePlus phone, whichever it turns out to be, may be powered by the newer Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Or, the model seen is the OnePlus 8T rather than the OnePlus 8T Pro, which can be expected to feature a Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Secondly, the mention of Android 11 even though Google has not released the stable version of it yet is also quite interesting. The final stable release of Android 11 is expected in Q3 this year which means it could be released by the end of next month or sometime in September. And, OnePlus usually releases the T versions of its smartphones around October and November so, the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Last week, a report indicated that the OnePlus 8T series may come with a 64-megapixel camera, as suggested by the code in the latest update for the OnePlus Camera app, version 5.4.23. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the existence of a OnePlus 8T series phone.

