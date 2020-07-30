Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8T series is expected to be the next smartphone by the company, as it traditionally launches a T series phone in the last quarter of the year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Photo Credit: Geekbench

OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro may come with Android 11 out of the box

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T series reportedly spotted on Geekbench
  • It may come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8GB RAM
  • OnePlus 8T series has not been officially confirmed as of yet

OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro may have shown up on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Chinese company has a tradition of releasing ‘T versions' of its flagships in about 6 months and has been doing so since the OnePlus 3. Having recently announced the more budget friendly OnePlus Nord, seems like the company is back on its flagship train. The Geekbench listing comes with the model number OnePlus KB2001 and hints at the processor, RAM, and Android version of the phone that is said to be either the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro.

The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus KB2001 uploaded on July 29 shows a mysterious OnePlus phone with an octa-core processor, presumably the Snapdragon 865 given the ‘kona' model name. It has 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. The single-core score is 912 while the multi-core score is 3,288. There are two interesting things that pop up here. Firstly, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which is surprising given the Snapdragon 865+ has already made its way into smartphones. It is possible that this upcoming OnePlus phone, whichever it turns out to be, may be powered by the newer Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Or, the model seen is the OnePlus 8T rather than the OnePlus 8T Pro, which can be expected to feature a Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Secondly, the mention of Android 11 even though Google has not released the stable version of it yet is also quite interesting. The final stable release of Android 11 is expected in Q3 this year which means it could be released by the end of next month or sometime in September. And, OnePlus usually releases the T versions of its smartphones around October and November so, the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Last week, a report indicated that the OnePlus 8T series may come with a 64-megapixel camera, as suggested by the code in the latest update for the OnePlus Camera app, version 5.4.23. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the existence of a OnePlus 8T series phone.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Antitrust Hearing Online Moments: Jeff Bezos' Snack, Room Ratings, and 'The Net'
TikTok Faces US National Security Review

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Smartphone Shipments in Q2: Canalys
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  8. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Google One Phone Backups Feature Goes Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices Leak Again
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Faces US National Security Review
  2. OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. Antitrust Hearing Online Moments: Jeff Bezos' Snack, Room Ratings, and 'The Net'
  4. Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch
  5. Qualcomm Suggests Delay in 5G iPhone 12 Launch, October Debut Now Likely
  6. Google One Phone Backups Feature Now Available for Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  7. Samsung Says Strong Demand for Memory Chips Overcame Impact of Pandemic on Smartphone Sales
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design
  9. Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails
  10. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2020: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com