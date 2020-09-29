OnePlus 8T Pro to Not Launch This Year, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year. While rumours of this have been circulating online since a while, this time it has been confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself. He announced that the company has decided to not introduce the OnePlus 8T Pro this year. Lau said that the OnePlus 8 Pro is a premium flagship on its own and there is no room for an upgrade this year in the ‘Pro' series. OnePlus has instead hinted the arrival of a new phone in the OnePlus Nord series that could launch alongside the OnePlus 8T on October 14.

Lau took to Weibo to announce that the OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch alongside the OnePlus 8T. He mentioned that there is no room for a mid-year upgrade in the ‘Pro' series as the OnePlus 8 Pro packs all the goodies there are to offer. This means only the OnePlus 8T will launch as the flagship model by the company. OnePlus has hinted the arrival of a new phone in the affordable Nord series, but it hasn't confirmed the launch date yet. It could be possible that this phone may launch alongside the OnePlus 8T next month, although there is no official information about this.

OnePlus 8T price, specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 8T has leaked on several occasions in the past, and it is expected to be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option in Europe – exactly EUR 100 more than the predecessor.

The OnePlus 8T is confirmed to pack a 4,500mAh battery and support the recently launched Warp Charge 65. This will reportedly enable the phone to fully charge in just 39 minutes. Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Past leaks hint at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The phone may be offered in two colour options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

