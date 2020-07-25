Technology News
OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T May Come With a 64-Megapixel Camera, App Code Suggests

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro are expected to be the successors to the OnePlus 8 series, as the company has done the same with its past phones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 July 2020 18:40 IST
OnePlus 8 series comes with 48-megapixel primary cameras

  • OnePlus 8T tipped to come with 64-megapixel camera
  • It may offer a default 16-megapixel camera mode
  • OnePlus 8T does not have a release date as of yet

OnePlus 8T series may come with a 64-megapixel camera, a teardown of the OnePlus Camera app suggests. According to a new report, a string of code in the latest update for the OnePlus Camera app, version 5.4.23, hints at a 64-megapixel sensor. Now that the company has launched its flagship OnePlus 8 series and budget OnePlus Nord phone, it seems to be working on the next iteration which will presumably be the OnePlus 8T series. However, the company has not shared any information on what the next set of smartphones will be called.

As per the report by XDA Developers, the teardown of the OnePlus Camera app v5.4.23 shows strings of code with mentions of 64-megapixel photo support. Because neither of the current OnePlus smartphones have 64-megapixel sensors, it is being speculated that this string of code is in preparation of an upcoming OnePlus smartphone, presumably the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro.

The string of code reportedly reads, “64MP offers higher resolution and captures details in well lit scenes.” They also state that while taking burst shots, the app will recommend the user to switch to 16-megapixel mode for “better dynamic range.” Notably, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro capture 12-megapixel photos by default, which again suggests the 16-megapixel mode is for a different phone.

The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro are expected to be the company's next offering and can be expected to launch in the last quarter of the year. The OnePlus Nord was just announced earlier this week and will go on sale starting August 4 via Amazon and OnePlus India website. The India exclusive 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone will go on sale later in September.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
