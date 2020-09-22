Technology News
OnePlus 8T Price Tipped, Said to Be EUR 100 More Expensive Than OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T price is said to start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) in Europe.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2020 11:42 IST
OnePlus 8T will debut as an upgrade to the OnePlus 8

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T is said to have 8GB and 12GB RAM options
  • The top-end variant of OnePlus 8T would come at EUR 899
  • OnePlus 8T may offer a faster refresh rate over OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T price details have surfaced on Twitter just hours after the company announced October 14 as its launch date. The new OnePlus phone is said to be offered in two variants, with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. If we look at the past record of OnePlus, the OnePlus 8T will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 8. It would, thus, come with some hardware changes. However, apart from the upgraded hardware, the OnePlus 8T is said to be EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,600) more expensive than the previously launched OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 8T price (expected)

Citing a person familiar with the development, a Vietnamese tipster @chunvn8888 has shared the alleged pricing details of the OnePlus 8T on Twitter. The tipster claimed that the OnePlus 8T price will be set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is said to be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) in Europe.

The starting price of the OnePlus 8T reported by the tipster is exactly EUR 100 more than the OnePlus 8 that debuted in the European market at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,400). However, OnePlus may justify the increase in the pricing by offering a list of upgrades.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the pricing claim made by the tipster. It is, therefore, safe to consider the rumour with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

One of the biggest changes in the OnePlus 8T over the OnePlus 8 would be its faster refresh rate of 120Hz. This is in line with the OnePlus 8 Pro and is an upgrade over the 90Hz refresh rate available on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T is also rumoured to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC as well as 65W faster charging support. Further, the new phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8T is rumoured to come with a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There could also be a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front for capturing selfies and enabling video chats. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T is likely to come with OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T price, OnePlus 8T specifications, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus

Further reading: OnePlus 8T price, OnePlus 8T specifications, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
