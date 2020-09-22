OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing

OnePlus 8T has been allegedly spotted on Amazon Germany website. According to a screenshot of the listing shared by a tipster, the smartphone will be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The listing also offered a glimpse of the key specifications of the upcoming phone and indicated that the OnePlus 8T will start shipping from October 20. The leaked pricings suggest that the upcoming smartphone may be EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 4,310) cheaper than its predecessor, the OnePlus 8.

This comes in contradiction to another recent tip that claimed that the OnePlus 8T will be EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,600) more expensive than the OnePlus 8. As per the listing's screenshot shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 8T is seen carrying the aforementioned prices for the two storage configurations. The listed shipping date of October 20 is just six days after its launch on October 14.

#OnePlus8T 5G Specifications!

(Thanks to Amazon)



-6.5" 120Hz FHD+

-SD865

-4,500 mAH Battery, Warp Charge 65W

-48MP (w/ OIS) +16+5+2MP Main

-16MP Front Camera

-Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver

-8+128GB: €599, 12+256GB: €699 [Too good, Wrong?]



Pls Link: https://t.co/ZBzbZnseDe pic.twitter.com/yq4nUNGBIZ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 22, 2020

If the listing is to be believed, the OnePlus 8T launch price could be less than the price of its predecessor, the OnePlus 8, that made its debut at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The new leak comes on the heels of another price rumour. Citing a person familiar with the development, Vietnamese tipster @chunvn8888 claimed that the OnePlus 8T price will be set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option in Europe – exactly EUR 100 more than the predecessor.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify both the claims.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

Apart from the price, Agarwal also shared some of the expected specifications of the upcoming phone. The OnePlus 8T may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Speaking of optics, the phone may feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The OnePlus 8T may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging. The phone may be offered in two colour options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.