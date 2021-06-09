Technology News
OnePlus 8T Now Starts at Rs. 38,999 After Price Cut Making It Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2021 18:02 IST
OnePlus 8T is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T costs Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model
  • OnePlus 9R costs Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant
  • OnePlus has updated the pricing on its website

OnePlus 8T has got a price cut in India and the phone is now cheaper than OnePlus 9R. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 42,999 that has now been reduced by Rs. 4,000. OnePlus 8T debuted in October last year with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. OnePlus 9R, that launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series, comes with a different SoC — Snapdragon 870 — which is still better than OnePlus 8T's Snapdragon 865 SoC, though the phone was cheaper than the OnePlus 8T up till now.

OnePlus 8T price cut in India

OnePlus has discounted OnePlus 8T by Rs. 4,000 that takes its price from Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model down to Rs. 38,999. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 41,999 instead of the launch price of Rs. 45,999. In comparison, OnePlus 9R costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The new pricing for OnePlus 8T has been updated on the company website as well as Amazon.

OnePlus 8T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8T runs OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and the Adreno 650 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For photography, OnePlus 8T features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

OnePlus 8T comes with 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for charging as connectivity options. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. OnePlus 8T measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

