OnePlus 8T is receiving an OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update with some software tweaks and improvements to the camera. The update is rolling out in North America currently and is expected to reach the European markets soon. Notably, India will not be receiving this particular update. OnePlus has also added the OnePlus Store app to the smartphone and mentions that it can be uninstalled if users don't want it. The OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020 and came with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus made an announcement on the forum about the OnePlus 8T (Review) getting the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update. The update brings some system-wide stability improvements and fixes for known issues. It also fixes the issue where the screen used to flash while capturing images using the Nightscape mode. OnePlus has also added the OnePlus Store app which lets users manage their OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, get member-only benefits, and purchase OnePlus products.

The firmware version for the North American market is 11.0.9.9.KB05AA and for the European market is 11.0.9.9.KB05BA. OnePlus hasn't mentioned why the update is not rolling out in the Indian market. The size of the update is not mentioned but users should still update their smartphones while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update will be carried out in an incremental manner and should reach eligible OnePlus 8T smartphones automatically over-the-air. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 8T specifications

The OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020 and ran Android 11 based OxygenOS 11. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

For optics, it features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel primary sensor placed in the hole-punch cutout.

