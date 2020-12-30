OnePlus 8T users are now receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings along the November 2020 Android security patch and some system and camera improvements. System improvements include faster unlock speeds and optimised experience for full-screen gestures. The update also brings along a new OnePlus Store app for Indian users that will allow them to shop for OnePlus products and access quick support whenever they require it. OnePlus 8T latest update also fixes a vital Wi-Fi connection issue.

OnePlus took to its forums to confirm the rollout of the new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8T users. For Indian users, the version number is OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA. European users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA and North American users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05AA update. Based on screenshots shared by users, the update size on Indian models is 541MB. Ensure that you have enough battery charge and a strong Wi-Fi connection before you begin installing the update. Also, remember to backup your handset as a safety measure.

Coming to the changelog, the OnePlus 8T update brings an optimised experience for full-screen gestures, increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed, and adds a keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. To use this option, go to Settings > System > Language and input-Keyboard height adjustment.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 8T update also brings the updated November 2020 Android security patch. It also optimises the image quality on nightscape mode and fixes a small probability issue where photos don't display in the Gallery app. It also fixes an issue where the Wi-Fi connection failed in certain situations and improves the stability of communication.

Lastly, but importantly, it brings the OnePlus Store app for Indian users. This app offers member benefits, easy access to customer support, and allows users to shop for OnePlus products. To access this app, users will have to make a OnePlus account and this app can be uninstalled at any time.

