Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements

OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements

The hot-fix update for OnePlus 8T comes to India with version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 16 November 2020 15:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 for OnePlus 8T will have a broader rollout in a few days

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update
  • The OTA update is initially rolling out to a limited number of devices
  • OnePlus 8T had received an update with a similar changelog recently

OnePlus 8T is receiving its OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update in India, a hot-fix update that fixes issues caused by the previous update. The over-the-air (OTA) Oxygen OS hot-fix update optimises call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating, and fixes other issues. On Friday, alongside the India rollout announcement, OnePlus said the update will soon be available for devices in Europe and North America as well. OnePlus 8T had received an OxygenOS update with almost the same changelog just ten days ago.

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is rolling out to a small percentage of OnePlus 8T users in India as of now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days. The hot-fix update comes to India with version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA, as announced on the OnePlus community forum. The update for the smartphone will be available in Europe as version 11.0.4.5.KB05BA and as version 11.0.4.5.KB05AA in North America.

As mentioned before, this is a hot-fix update and the changelog is more or less the same as it was for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update for the smartphone. As per the changelog, system updates for the OnePlus 8T includes improved mis-touch prevention, which will lead to better gaming experience. The user experience will also be optimised with Alert Slider by adding toast messages while switching among the three modes. The issue of the status bar hovering on the screen while in landscape mode has been fixes, along with the issue of the NFC not turning on under certain conditions.

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 brings updates for the OnePlus 8T camera including optimising the imaging effect to bring a better shooting experience, and improved camera stability. The mobile network connection has been optimised for OnePlus 8T and the problem of network interruption taking place in some conditions while playing games has been fixed.

It could take a few days for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update to reach your OnePlus 8T device. If you haven't received a notification so far, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus, OnePlus 8T Update, OxygenOS 11.0.4.5
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch Tipped for November 24

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  2. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  3. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  4. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  5. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
  6. Samsung Launches a Smart Monitor With Mobile and PC Connectivity
  7. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  8. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Now Discounted Online
  9. Google Photos Allows Users to See How Long Their Storage Plan Will Last
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India, Includes Optimisations, Improvements
  2. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch Tipped for November 24
  3. Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Price Discounted Up to Rs. 400 Online
  4. Google Camera Update Brings Cinematic Pan, Audio Zoom to Older Pixel Phones
  5. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue, Xiaomi Promises a Fix
  6. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Smart Monitor With Mobile and PC Connectivity Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. Apple iPad With Mini-LED Display, AirPods 3 to Launch in First Half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Specifications Leak, Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Have a Remarkable Display, Camera
  10. Apple's Tracking Tool Target of Privacy Activist Max Schrems' New Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com