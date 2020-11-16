OnePlus 8T is receiving its OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update in India, a hot-fix update that fixes issues caused by the previous update. The over-the-air (OTA) Oxygen OS hot-fix update optimises call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating, and fixes other issues. On Friday, alongside the India rollout announcement, OnePlus said the update will soon be available for devices in Europe and North America as well. OnePlus 8T had received an OxygenOS update with almost the same changelog just ten days ago.

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is rolling out to a small percentage of OnePlus 8T users in India as of now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days. The hot-fix update comes to India with version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA, as announced on the OnePlus community forum. The update for the smartphone will be available in Europe as version 11.0.4.5.KB05BA and as version 11.0.4.5.KB05AA in North America.

As mentioned before, this is a hot-fix update and the changelog is more or less the same as it was for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update for the smartphone. As per the changelog, system updates for the OnePlus 8T includes improved mis-touch prevention, which will lead to better gaming experience. The user experience will also be optimised with Alert Slider by adding toast messages while switching among the three modes. The issue of the status bar hovering on the screen while in landscape mode has been fixes, along with the issue of the NFC not turning on under certain conditions.

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 brings updates for the OnePlus 8T camera including optimising the imaging effect to bring a better shooting experience, and improved camera stability. The mobile network connection has been optimised for OnePlus 8T and the problem of network interruption taking place in some conditions while playing games has been fixed.

It could take a few days for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update to reach your OnePlus 8T device. If you haven't received a notification so far, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.