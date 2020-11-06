Technology News
OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience

OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 is rolling out to handsets in India, Europe, and North America.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 November 2020 15:37 IST
The update has started rolling out to a limited number of handsets and will have a broader rollout soon

OnePlus 8T is receiving a fresh OxygenOS update that improves camera stability and brings system improvements. OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 has started rolling out to a limited number of handsets in India, Europe, and North America right now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days. Other changes include an optimised gaming experience, improved system power consumption, and enhancements to the Alert Slider. OnePlus 8T had received the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update last week.

The OnePlus 8T update in India comes with version 11.0.3.4.KB05DA, as announced on the OnePlus community forum. The update for the smartphone comes with version 11.0.3.4.KB05BA in Europe, and 11.0.3.4.KB05AA in North America. Besides camera stability, OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 will also optimise the imaging effect to provide a better shooting experience.

As per the changelog, system updates for OnePlus 8T include an improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating. A better gaming experience is expected as OnePlus says the update improves mis-touch prevention and optimises the user experience with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks. The update will reportedly optimise user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages while switching among the three modes. It also fixes a Google Play issue and addresses the problem of the status bar hovering on the screen in landscape mode.

OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 optimises the mobile network connection in order to improve the network intensity with signal, as mentioned in the changelog. It will also fix the issue of network interruption while playing games.

Since OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update in stages, it could take a few days before your OnePlus 8T handset receives the update. If you haven't received a notification, you can check it manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

