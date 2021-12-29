Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes

OnePlus 8T update fixes a known WhatsApp crash problem, among other issues

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 December 2021 17:07 IST
OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes

OnePlus 8T will be upgraded to December 2021 Android Security Patch with new update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T getting December 2021 Android security patch
  • The update will reach a small percentage of users initially
  • OnePlus has optimised the Settings UI in the new update

OnePlus 8T has started receiving an OxygenOS update that comes with fixes for some known issues and December 2021 Android security patch. It offers a fix for the WhatsApp crash problem reported by OnePlus 8T users earlier. As usual, OnePlus 8T users will receive the update in a phased manner. The Chinese tech brand has listed builds for EU, North America, and India variants of the phone. OnePlus 8T's latest update also optimises the UI display of Settings interface. Recently, OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 started rolling out for OnePlus 8 series phones.

OnePlus 8T update changelog

OnePlus on Tuesday confirmed the rollout of the OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8T units via OnePlus forum. The update arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.12.12 in NA and EU and as OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 in India.

OnePlus 8T users in India will receive OxygenOS 11.0.11.11.KB05DA build. European users will get OxygenOS 11.0.12.12.KB05BA while the North American users will receive OxygenOS 11.0.12.12.KB05AA build.

The changelog mentions December 2021 Android security patch and minor improvements with the new update. It refers to optimisation of the UI display of Settings interface. As mentioned, OnePlus 8T units will get fixes for the WhatsApp crash issue with the latest update. The update includes fixes for Google Assistant and Gpay to allow the display of the apps in the Setup Wizard as well.

The size of the update is not mentioned in the post. However, users are recommended to update their OnePlus 8T handsets while the devices are connected to strong Wi-Fi and are charging.

The update will be carried out by OnePlus in a phased manner and is expected to reach all eligible OnePlus 8T smartphones automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 8T specifications

The OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020 and came with Android 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of OnePlus 8T include a quad rear camera unit with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OxygenOS, OnePlus, Android update, OnePlus changelog, OxygenOS 11.0.11.11, OxygenOS 11.0.12.12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
  3. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Israel's SavorEat Begins Selling Personalised 3D-Printed Vegan Burgers
  5. Instagram Head Outlines Goals for 2022, Aims to Double Down on Videos, Give More Control to Users
  6. Apple Said to Be Giving Bonuses of Up to $180,000 to Prevent Defections to Meta
  7. Vi Discontinues Rs. 501, Rs. 601, Rs. 701 Prepaid Packs With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. El Salvador Users Complain of Bitcoins Missing From Their Chivo Wallets, Stir Anti-Crypto Sentiment
  10. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com