Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App

OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App

OnePlus 8T was launched on October 14 with Android 11 out of the box, running on Oxygen OS 11.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 14:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App

OnePlus 8T gets some camera improvements with the latest update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T gets some system improvements with latest Oxygen OS update
  • OnePlus has bundled the Amazon app with the update
  • OnePlus 8T starts at Rs. 42,999 in India

OnePlus 8T has got a new update that brings some system, camera, and network improvements. The update comes with version 11.0.1.2 for Oxygen OS 11. What's interesting to see is that the update brings a new Amazon shopping app for a “better shopping experience.” This comes after OnePlus pulled-back from pre-installed Facebook on the OnePlus Nord, facing customer pushback. OnePlus has not shared any information on the update on its forums, thus it is unclear it will have a staged roll out or not.

OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS update

The update with version 11.0.1.2 for the OnePlus 8T brings system improvement including the aforementioned Amazon shopping app for a "better shopping experience". The unlocking experience while using the Always-on Display has been optimised and so has the overall power consumption for the phone. In terms of camera improvements, the Nightscape Mode for videos has been optimised, the white balance accuracy under different settings has been improved, and the overall app stability has been optimised as well.

In the network section, the update states that the stability of communication functions has been improved.

The update is 389MB in size and OnePlus 8T users should see the update in the System Updates section in the Settings menu. As OnePlus has not shared an official post for the update, it is unclear if it is a staged rollout or not. We received the update on our device and some users on Twitter have also shared that they received it.

Additionally, for the Amazon app integration, we found that if the OnePlus 8T does not have the app already installed, this new update installs it. The app is still removable and is not baked into the smartphone like other system apps. We have reached out to OnePlus to learn why the company decided to make the app part of a firmware update, and will add more details after hearing from the company.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS update, Oxygen OS
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Uber Introduces Mask Verification Selfies for Riders in India
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost Listed by Apple

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  3. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  4. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  9. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build a Mobile Network on the Moon
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: More iPhones Sold in One Day Than Entire Last Year’s Sale
  2. Micromax Plans a Comeback in India With 'In' Phones, Before Diwali
  3. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 With 32 Variants Launched Starting at $25
  4. Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise
  5. iPhone 12, 12 Pro Pre-Orders Close to Entire iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A51 Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Reports
  7. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build 4G LTE Mobile Network on the Moon
  8. HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More
  10. TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com