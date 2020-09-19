Technology News
OnePlus 8T Tipped to Launch on October 14: Expected Specifications

OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 September 2020 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

OnePlus 8T is reported to have a different camera setup than the OnePlus

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T Pro model was recently spotted briefly on the company site
  • OnePlus 8T may feature a quad camera setup at the back
  • OnePlus is also working on new Nord phones as well

OnePlus 8T is now rumoured to launch on October 14. Previously, the phone was expected to launch later this month or sometime early October, but the new rumour suggests a slight delay due to the coronavirus pandemic that may have resulted in production hiccups. The OnePlus 8T is reported to have a different camera setup design than the OnePlus 8 range. The upcoming phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and pack 65W fast charging support.

MySmartPrice has shared information relayed by tipster Ishan Agarwal hinting that the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14. The tipster notes that there might be slight delays due to the unprecedented circumstances. In any case, the OnePlus 8T will see a delayed launch from last year, given that the OnePlus 7T was unveiled in September itself. There have been no announcements from OnePlus regarding a launch event. Given the situation, the next OnePlus event, whenever it happens, would likely be held virtually.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 8T has leaked extensively in the past and it is reported to run on OxygenOS 11-based Android 11 software and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and come in two configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

There is expected to be quad rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8T that may include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. Up front, the OnePlus 8T may feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The OnePlus 8T is tipped to include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

As mentioned, there may be a redesigned camera module on the OnePlus 8T with the sensors placed on the top left corner, instead of centre.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

