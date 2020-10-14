OnePlus 8T will be launched in India today, October 14, through a virtual event that will start at 7:30pm. The phone is the successor to the OnePlus 8 series that was launched in April this year. OnePlus has revealed a few specifications for the phone such as support for 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 8T will come with 5G support and while the pricing for the phone has not been revealed yet, it is expected to cost more than the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8T India launch: How to watch live stream, expected price

The OnePlus 8T will be launched in India at 7:30pm today, October 14, through a virtual event that will be streamed on OnePlus World and Youtube. While the company has not shared pricing for the phone, a listing on Amazon Germany last month suggested that the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,000).

The OnePlus 8T will be offered in an Aquamarine Green colour, along with an expected Lunar Silver variant. It will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

Till now, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. It will come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. There are four cameras on the back of the OnePlus 8T.

The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The camera setup on the back of the OnePlus 8T is said to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor is expected.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.