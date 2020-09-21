Technology News
OnePlus 8T Launch in India Teased, Amazon Hints at October 14 Release Date

Amazon is running a contest for OnePlus 8T that is open until October 14.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2020 10:36 IST
OnePlus 8T is likely to look similar to the OnePlus 8

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T has been teased on Amazon with a “coming soon” tag
  • OnePlus India site has also featured a dedicated OnePlus 8T 5G webpage
  • OnePlus 8T may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

OnePlus 8T launch in India has been teased through Amazon and OnePlus.in. The new development comes amid the rumours about the OnePlus 8T being churned out by the rumour mill. The new OnePlus phone was originally speculated to launch in the country later this month, though a recent report suggested its debut for October 14. The OnePlus 8T isn't likely to have any remarkable upgrades over the OnePlus 8. However, the handset may come with a redesigned camera setup and offer 65W fast charging support.

Amazon has created a microsite for the OnePlus 8T that carries a “coming soon” tag. A contest has also been conducted by the online marketplace to give users a chance to win the OnePlus 8T phone. It is interestingly open until October 14 — a strong hint at the launch date of the new phone. This is also in line with the recent rumour that suggested the October 14 launch date for the OnePlus 8T.

In addition to the listing on Amazon, OnePlus.in, which is the official website of OnePlus India, has featured a dedicated OnePlus 8T 5G webpage with a similar “coming soon” tag. The company is also running a contest under which it is offering OnePlus 8T and Bullets Wireless vouchers as well as a five percent discount on phone accessories. However, unlike Amazon, OnePlus hasn't provided any hints at the launch date of the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 8T was initially rumoured to arrive in the market later this month. This was similar to the OnePlus 7T that debuted on September 26 last year. However, the launch is reportedly delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted supply chains.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus 8T would come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to have 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

The OnePlus 8T is speculated to have a quad rear camera setup that could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a portrait lens. The camera setup is also believed to be featured at the top-left corner of the phone.

For selfies, the OnePlus 8T may come with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Besides, the OnePlus phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 8T specifications, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
